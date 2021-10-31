3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week, November 1 - 7, 2021

With our Moon in Virgo and Mercury Trine Jupiter, many of us should have a fairly awesome week.

It's the kind of week where things just work out. We plan. We accomplish. We dream big, and we set out to make plans that revolve around those dreams.

People understand what we say when we communicate, and the chance for misunderstandings is slim, if any.

We also have Halloween to start the week out, and for some, that's just the best time of the year.

There is something kind of fun about early November. We feel it in the air, and for some zodiac signs, it's such a fresh feeling that inspired ideas cannot help but jump into our minds. Nothing seems impossible, and all seems inviting.

And what a pleasure it is to have the support of Mercury Trine Jupiter, making our every conversation into an enjoyable, if not an educational one.

Let's call this week an 'easy' one. The stress is down, and the hope is up. Can we ask for anything more? And if your sign is one of the three mentioned below, then all we can say is 'soak it up'. It's a good one.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week, November 1 - 7, 2021

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

Things have been hard for you over the last few weeks, and try as you may, you haven't been able to find that place where you feel you can just...rest.

You've been so very hard on yourself, and even that is starting to feel tired...maybe you've finally crossed the line were making yourself feel bad isn't all that interesting to you anymore.

This week will come as a refreshing breath of cool air, something to relieve your troubled heart.

It may be helped along by the love and compassion of good friends which you happen to have in abundance.

It may also feel easier simply because you've chosen to let go of your self-hate. It seems you're not as bad as you've made yourself out to be, Gemini.

Take that positive feeling and run with it. Enjoy your week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Because the Moon is in Virgo, its waning energy acts as a release of built-up pressure for you. This week works well with your personality.

You have a tendency to be snippy and argumentative, and that takes a lot of energy out of you.

This week wants you to relax, and with Mercury Trine Jupiter, you'll be more apt to ask for the remote rather than start a fight with a loved one.

It's just an easy-going week for you. You may receive a message from an old friend that will brighten your day.

What makes this week great for you, Virgo is that you will be feeling loved. You'll pass no judgment and you'll criticize no one.

The favor you do others by being kind is the favor you'll be doing yourself, by default. Enjoy your easy week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What's incredibly good about this week, for you, Capricorn is that you're going to get to let your hair down, so to speak.

Maybe you have some time off, or perhaps you've been invited to some kind of gathering, but once you attend. All bets are off.

You leave your perfect work ethic behind and enter a new arena where you can be anyone you want to be. Yes, it's temporary, but man-oh-man does it feel good.

This week is about escape and fun. Everything just feels 'right.' You're less concerned about work and deadlines than you are about looking fabulous in your latest fashion ensembles.

So what if it's all about materialism! What else is all that hard work for, if not to spend like a maniac and be frivolous every now and then? This is THAT week. Enjoy!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda