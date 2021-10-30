One Card Tarot Reading For The Week Of November 1 - November 7, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for the week of November 1 to November 7, 2021, is here with predictions for all zodiac signs in astrology during Scorpio Season.

What does this week have in store for your zodiac sign according to the tarot?

This week starts out on a spooky note, my friends, as Halloween kicks in right at the top.

What's interesting about this Tarot spread is the constant reminder to us that lies are bad, and that they will always end up biting us in the rear.

While it's a good week, in general, the week is filled with stress and anxiety - there will be much fatigue and much revelation.

Aries seems to be the jackpot winner in luck, while Leo and Libra seem to be tasked with weighty issues.

There's a definite feeling that the year is beginning its final descent, and for many of us, we're just too tired to even notice.

One thing rings clear, and it's the lesson of awareness. We need to keep our eyes open this week.

We need to be vigilant of our neighbors and friends. All things can be worked out with patience and kindness, but we must establish trust first, and that's what the gist of the week seems to be about.

One Tarot Card Tarot Reading For The Week Of November 1 - November 7, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Knight of Wands

What an amazing card to get, Aries! You can look forward to an outstanding achievement this week. If there has been something you've been working hard to complete, this is the week for it.

You are the bringer of good news to all involved, and you will be rewarded for your input and your energy.

There is no laziness here, Aries, you are on a roll and you simply cannot help but produce the best you have to give.

This card can also mean it's time to move on - to start a new project, to envision brand new events for the future - all of which you can achieve.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Two of Swords, reversed

You may catch someone in a lie this week, Taurus. You are always in search of the truth - and honesty is something you not only demand in your day-to-day dealings, but it's also something you rely upon.

Your life moves forward because you trust in the people around you.

What this week may bring you is the revelation of dishonesty; someone is not being quite honest with you, and this can cause serious unrest. Just keep your eyes open. Trust, yes, but don't be naive.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Eight of Pentacles

This week is going to be all about work for you, and if you've been out of work - this may very well be the week where your big opportunity opens to you and welcomes you in. If you are an artist, then you'll have the time to create something wonderful, as this card favors the arts.

This is also a good time to spend money on quality items. Shopping sprees are not only fun - they are recommended during this time. Think of money as something that is in constant flow - you give...you receive.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): King of Pentacles, reversed

What you may see this week, Cancer, is a power play of sorts. What's meant by this is that you might somehow get yourself into something that brings out your 'not so nice' side, and that may end up hurting someone financially.

Let's call it selfishness for now. Being that this card is a grand card — it's also in reverse, which in this case does not paint you in a kind light.

While your actions may feel justified, there is still a very good chance that you're going to 'take the money and run' so to speak. Avarice and greed are the locomotion of your week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Ten of Swords, reversed

This card always calls for a big 'YIKES!' when you see it. Truthfully, it's not as bad as it looks, with its figure lying there with ten swords in their back. No worries, here - no backstabbing for you, Leo.

What you DO have to keep in mind, however, is that you will see some success this week - but that success will be taken away.

So, it's a week where you will get something very positive, but it won't last. It's the ol' test of impermanence. Nothing lasts forever, right? The advice of this card is to enjoy what you have now because tomorrow — poof!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): The High Priestess

Your interests will be sparked this week, Virgo, as your gut instinct tells you exactly where to go and what to do. You rely on your feelings, and in the past, you've come to distrust them, as you've made mistakes - but who hasn't?

You're only human, but this week is going to elevate you to a place where you feel almost MORE than human. You are sensitive and insightful, and your decisions will be positive and long-lasting. Trust your heart this week, it will take you exactly where you want to go.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Ace of Swords, reversed

This might be the kind of week where you want to take it back a notch, Libra. If you can avoid trouble, then do it, because trouble is on the lookout for you. Generally, this card can mean supreme victory, but when reversed, this tarot card usually means that someone's going to experience miserable failure.

It's as if you've tried very hard to deceive someone and now you are backed into a corner, forced to admit to your deceit. This is the kind of card that really shows us that lying can come with some dire consequences.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Eight of Swords

You may run into some conflict during the week, Scorpio, like the Eight of Swords puts you in the position of having to defend yourself from forces you are blind to.

Expect some negative news from a course you weren't counting on. This card is a good lesson card, teaching you to rely less on false pride and more on clarity of vision.

In other words, if you want to avoid the calamity of this kind of week, then stay focused and clear-headed. Willful ignorance has a way of punishing the one who refuses to acknowledge the truth.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): The Devil

Well, at least you know who you're going as on Halloween! This card is actually a lot tamer than it would appear.

This card represents adversity and change, and in your case, there's a good chance you'll either be giving someone 'hell' for something they've done to you, or you'll be tearing apart your closet to get rid of everything you 'simply cannot stand anymore.'

Your actions this week will be mighty and even violent - that doesn't mean 'evil', it simply means filled with intense energy and vehemence.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The Fool, reversed

What might be happening here is that you are starting to feel the effects of 'end of year' burnout, and basically, you're growing numb.

This card, in reverse, represents apathy and negligence — and even though the idea of neglecting anything is so beyond your scope, you might have to admit that this week — it's all just too much for you.

You may just need to sit in front of the TV and binge on some Korean television series or something like that, but that thing you do so well (hint: work), well, you might not be able to get it together this week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Four of Swords

And finally, you get a chance to relax, Aquarius. Holy smokes, it's been a long haul, and all you've been dreaming about is one good night of sleep. Well, you'll get that this week, thankfully, and you might even get a full week's worth, at that. Whodathunkit!

This card is also representative of calm thought, and the ability to finally take a breather. If you've worked hard or if your work never lets up, you will at least get the feeling that there is some solid downtime waiting for you, this week.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Queen of Cups, reversed

You'll be dealing with someone this week who has got everyone fooled - and this person may very well be you, Pisces.

What's going on is that there's someone (could be you) who has been fooling everyone around them.

People have come to trust and honor this person, but they, themselves are not as upfront as it may appear.

So, what you've got to watch out for is deception that comes in the form of sweetness. "All the glitters is not gold." Watch out, and if you are the one who plays with people - understand this: you'll be discovered.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda