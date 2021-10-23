Love Horoscope For Sunday, October 24, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 24, 2021.

With love it's possible to think too much. We have the Moon in Gemini bringing a lot of mental energy to our relationships.

The Moon is situated opposite of Venus, the planet of love, so there's a almost a seesaw effect taking place. Should I stay? Should I go? Should we take on this adventure called 'love' or play it safe?

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Sunday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Gemini Moon is opposite Venus in Sagittarius, your sector of adventure, and it may be hard to make plans, but this could be a wonderful time for love.

Don't talk yourself out of having fun or getting together with someone you like.

Even if you have to jump through a few hopes, seize the day when you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Gemini Moon is opposite Venus in Sagittarius, your sector of secrets, and these two energies aren't going to let anything suspect fly past your radar.

It's super tough to reveal things about yourself to someone new, but there are moments where it is appropriate.

You may be the one who can pry details from someone who is longing to share, but shy and reserved about opening up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Gemini Moon is opposite Venus in Sagittarius, your sector of commitments.

It's always best to wait for the right person to come along rather than to settle for someone who is there in the moment.

Yes, it can be lonely at first, but it's way better than spending a few sleepless nights wondering whether or not you've settled for less than you deserve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You want a healthy love. One that brings out the best in you, even when you are at your worst.

The Moon in Gemini can have you feeling as though a few of your emotional demons have come for a visit, but with Venus in Sagittarius having you taking more risks related to your health, you're aware of your own limitations and that will help you to care for yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A friend turned to lover? Such a tough choice to make.

You may feel torn between keeping things as they are, because you don't want to lose a good thing.

But, if you feel so strongly you might want to at least give it a test to see how things go.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Gemini Moon is opposite Venus in Sagittarius, your sector of home, and this problem could be activating a hidden childhood wound where you felt expectations were left unmet by friends or even a family member.

The question that gets raised is respect or love? It should not be a matter of compromise between the two, Virgo. There's a fine line in the sand where forgiveness is needed due to a love hurting your feelings.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can take a risk in saying something that turns off your partner in the name of being honest and perhaps a bit blunt. Wait out for conversation killers today, when going on a date.

The love is still there, but why distance things when the mood is good. You don't want to ruin a mood when you don't have to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Gemini Moon is opposite Venus in Sagittarius, your sector of money.

The key to love is knowing what you can and cannot replace. It takes so long to find someone you love, and so why fight over finances when you can fix a problem or find ways to replace what you've lost?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love has you feeling all sorts of ways. Try not to get too lost in the feelings of love.

You're drunk in love and it's so easy to see that you're feeling crazy head over heels for someone special. Just remember that they are human too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Well, Capricorn, you had to learn the hard way when it comes to giving your heart to someone too soon.

You fell hard and fast, and gave another person your all. You didn't wait or want to miss out on such an amazing adventure, but the ride has ended. It's time to say - next.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

So you have no romantic life at all right now, and it's leaving you feeling like meeting someone will never happen. You have to put in a little effort though, Aquarius.

Perhaps looking online isn't cutting out for you. Go out. Mingle a little bit. See what happens when you put yourself in a place that allows the magic to happen.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Family is so important, and when you are getting over someone who broke your heart, it feels like you need them more than ever.

Be willing to let the people closest to you get you through a heartache. You will need their loving support, and soon you'll be feeling stronger and able to stand on your own once again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.