Love Horoscope For Saturday, October 23, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 23, 2021.

The Moon is in the sign of Gemini which loves to explore, but we remain pulled back a bit by Saturn who says to remain reserved and cautious when it comes to love.

With Venus in adventurous Sagittarius, we need this structure in our lives, especially when love seems to pull us in a direction that we should not go, at least not for now.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Saturday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You turn in two different directions today. The Moon pulls you towards communication and curiosity, including areas of love.

But, Saturn harmonizes with this Gemini Moon asking you to be reserved and slightly restricted, especially when communicating around friends and family.

This is a good time to act discreetly, and to practice discretion.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Money and work are on your mind as you start to find a balance in your life, but not necessarily right now.

You have things you need to do and work calls. It can feel hard to keep love on the priority list - when everything else demands your attention.

You may need to set a date and time to have a meeting with love, even though that sounds highly unromantic it will help you to have the best of all worlds.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Do you believe in love? You may be asking yourself this very important question.

Perhaps it can be because you see things happening in a certain way, and wonder what it all means.

There can be a sense of wonder and curiosity as the stars align bringing romance into your life but in a new way. Don’t let self-doubt pull you down, be patient.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Endings are necessary because it’s where things that need to start begin.

You might find that the door is finally closed on a relationship that you had placed your heart on. But, don’t despair.

This is just a steppingstone to bigger and better things, including someone you might be more compatible than the lover you had prior.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Relationships truly are work, but worthwhile when done with the right person.

You may find yourself asking whether or not all the effort and energy you’re putting into a relationship is worth your effort.

However, things fall into place the more you see how valuable this time is in your love life, you'll appreciate it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Think about your health. In order to be in the best situation when it comes to romance, your health needs to be placed as a top priority.

If something does not feel right, pay attention. Your body is signaling what you need to know even if you are in denial at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Life feels quite like an adventure, and this is a wonderful time for you to try some thing fleeting and not necessarily long-lasting when it comes to life.

This could mean going off on a little date spontaneously with your partner or it can also mean entertaining the idea of meeting someone you have never seen before but have started chatting with online.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friendships make things better, and it can be an introduction to love in a way that you would not have expected. Prepare to be introduced casually to someone where the sparks seem to fly.

This could be the signal that you have met your “one”, and the best part is that everyone else has already done so, too. This means your friends approve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It’s really important to invest quality time in yourself right now.

You may understand the real value of personal space and self-reflection and place them at the top of your to do list.

You don't need to spending time with someone you really don’t necessarily want to be around. It can be lonely at times, but right to put yourself first.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It’s a beautiful thing when you can trust someone with everything you have.

You may find a new meaning when it comes to love because now you have the ability to let your guard down with someone special, and feel completely safe in their presence..

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is a truly romantic time for you. It’s good to date yourself every once in a while.

Don’t be afraid to go out to a nice dinner or a movie by yourself.

This is where positive memories are made: when you realize that you can have fun when it’s your very own party of one.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Family can be playing devils advocate with your love life, but you don’t necessarily need to let them get away with it.

It’s time for you to shut the conversation down where you see them being invasive. Keep certain things to yourself and be self protective when it feels right.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.