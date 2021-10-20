3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 21, 2021

It seems many of us may wake up in fight or flight mode making it a rough day for three zodiac signs starting October 21, 2021.

And as we remain under the Libra Sun and Taurus Moon on Thursday, we are just coming off of a powerful Aries Full Moon.

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and while it’s a great energy for new beginnings, it also can have feeling more strongly about pursuing what it is we want for ourselves and our life.

This isn’t the problem though; the issues happen when the blocks or obstacles in the way are rooted in other people.

Whether it’s transitioning out of one relationship, moving or being able to choose a life path that’s rooted in our authenticity, often it’s either the physical presence of someone or their opinions that dictate our ability to feel like we can move forward in our life.

It’s not as if this just suddenly becomes apparent under lunations like the Aries Full Moon, but what does happen is that it becomes so obvious we can no longer ignore it-and we also indulged those feelings of anger and frustration that we even have to deal with it.

Coming off of that powerful Moon yesterday many of us either have had big blow outs already or know that it’s only a matter of time before we do.

The fight or flight response while biological is also similar to our attachment style. When we are faced with a stressful situation or even one in which our response is required, we tend to either avoid it or to deal with it no matter how difficult it may be.

This is the time to speak our truth.

This is only our responsibility, not to carry the feelings of the other person, but simply to say whatever it is we need to express so that we can feel free to move into the next chapter of our lives.

Remember too, that sometimes people don’t always hear when we’re calm or even keeled, so if you find yourself in the fight response having to raise your voice or defend your choices, it likely is warranted.

But even if that does happen, don’t forget that it’s never going to be your job to explain yourself to people who are destined to never understand you.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On October 21, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Yesterday you likely felt on top of the world, but today may be a different story.

Don’t let things not go according to plan or the anger of others destroy the space of growth that you have worked for and earned.

Whatever came up for you yesterday needed to be expressed because it was part of a bigger story for you and your life.

Maybe it didn’t go perfectly, but whenever we end up changing another’s story because we’ve changed perfect is no longer in the cards.

And that’s okay. Be gentle with yourself and reflect on the level of truth that you brought to the situation because that is the only thing that matters.

Because of the energy of today, the one thing to be mindful of is backtracking based on the feelings of others or of arguments that you had over the last few days.

It’s not your job to be a peacekeeper, it’s your job to follow your intuition at all costs. Sometimes the cost is peace now, so that we can have more later.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You’re going to end up where you’re meant to go whether you take the long road or the detour.

Try to remind yourself of that as you’ll likely wake wondering how you got into this space in your life and what you can do to change it up.

You’ve learned a lot of lessons about who you are and your life recently, especially the space of pretending to be someone that you’re not or in trying to get something to fit that was never meant to.

Now, the space arrives for you to take those lessons and make something from it.

There might be a lot of internal anger or sadness today if you allow yourself time to reflect on everything that has happened in your life to get to to this point.

While that can be a positive, there also has to come a time when you firmly put the past behind you. When you no longer rehash or replay situations or even wish for things to be like they used to be.

Yes, you have moved forward considerably, but if you’re still allowing your past to negatively affect you now, then have you really?

Use the energy today to decide what you need to do to come to terms with everything that has happened so that moving forward you will finally stop repeating the past hoping for a different result.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Heartbreak is never fun, but the worst kind is the one that’s slow, sometimes so slow we don’t even know it’s happening. This Moon brought up a lot in terms of the power that we give away and why.

A great relationship should always make us feel like more, but we should be just as much if they aren’t in our lives.

Try to look today for whether how you feel about yourself is truly dependent on the love and affection that you get from a partner or even those around you.

Getting external validation can be rewarding but if our self-worth solely rests on what others say then we’ll never actually get a chance to see how we feel about ourselves.

It’s not a bad thing to realize that maybe we allow someone to help us feel a way about ourselves that we haven’t learned how to do on our own.

This kind of relationship can be helpful and full of growth as long as we do learn how to cultivate those feelings within our own self.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.