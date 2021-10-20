Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 21, 2021:

It’s a different world as the Libra Sun and Taurus Moon rise this morning.

We are one day past the Aries Full Moon, which for many is something that is still being processed and felt through alongside Mercury and Jupiter turning direct just a few days before.

When so many major planetary aspects occur within a short period of time it becomes challenging to be able to sort out what they mean for us and how we can best use their energy.

The Aries Full Moon brought a grand new beginning in our life, however, it also brought passion and even aggression if we have been feeling held back from the life that we want to live.

Merging with increased thoughts and desire for conversations and future based focus thanks to Mercury and Jupiter it’s a decisive energy of realizing that no matter what happens outside of us, it’s only us that can control the fate that we choose.

Often it seems fate refers to this path that we will inevitably follow no matter what, but in order to learn the lessons that our soul signed up for we actually need to choose our fate.

We may be prompted with the same opportunities again and again, but until we’re in the place to consciously choose our destiny then we will forever find ourselves struggling in life wondering why it has to be this way.

All of that changes today though.

With so much astrology trying to help us get to the same place where we can choose our soul path, it will become increasingly difficult not to.

This means that we will be wanting to push through any blocks that we became aware of yesterday, no longer identifying with the beliefs or opinions of others but wanting to forge ahead on our own intuition.

With the grounding nature of Taurus, we can expect to approach things a bit gentler today which will be a welcome relief, but it doesn’t mean that we’re going to be any less passionate about what it is we want.

We might just be going about getting it in a different way.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On October 21, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

After so many challenging days, it’s a welcome relief that you are set to have a day full of confidence and feeling like you are finally on the right track.

This has been a year of realizing a lot about how you show up for others and how you do the same for yourself.

There have been lessons in self-sacrifice versus self-care, realizations that not everyone has their best interests at heart and the unfortunate truth that just because we want something to be true doesn’t mean that it will.

But we’re approaching the end of the year and with it many of the lessons that we’ve been going through.

Today is simply about celebrating how far you’ve come.

With the Moon returning to your sign today you’ll be able to take stock of your emotional inventory to be able to see that while certain days may get you down or make you feel like there hasn’t been any progress at all, ultimately you are better off now than you were a year ago.

It’s about helping you to realize that you can actually feel stronger because of the things that didn’t work, not just because of those that did.

But there’s also the piece that as much as you can make anything happen, you can’t make other people do what’s not in alignment with themselves.

So today offers the clarity, the confidence and the strength to move on into a whole new chapter of receiving exactly what you deserve.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

With just a few days left in the season of your solar return there is a quiet urgency that is pulsing through your heart. Coming off of the recent moon in Aries and with Mars the ruler of that sign in yours, this would have been a powerful time for speaking your truth.

Focus on that and not any outbursts or anger that you might have put on display as even the most good-natured calm person will eventually have reason enough to explode if they’re pushed far enough.

The past four to six weeks have brought the closure of some major parts of your life, especially in an area of a relationship in which you have poured every ounce of energy into not receiving even a reciprocal aspect back.

To reclaim yourself and begin to direct that love towards yourself will take some time to get used to. But a threshold has been crossed and it’s one that you won’t be going back to again.

Allow yourself to celebrate what you just got over and learned because our fate isn’t just decided by what we do choose but also by what we don’t.

This was the latter and it was the beginning of creating space for the next part of your journey which will be all about knowing exactly what it is you deserve and no longer being afraid of it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Coming off the Aries Full Moon yesterday many people are feeling on fire and ready for a fight or at least to take a stand on something that they’re passionate about.

But not you. This is one of the areas that is usually your gift; the hotter tempered and agitated others get, the calmer, cooler and quieter you get.

While in certain situations you’ve had to learn to stand up for yourself, this is not one of those times.

Right now, you just being able to embrace your quiet and peace trusting that anything that truly needs your time and attention will be there once the energy settles down is all you need to do.

Focus on creating peace for you and for those in your life who may be currently struggling with outside scenarios, not to fix their problems, but to instead just be that eye of the storm and a place to rest.

You'll have plenty of time to work on what this moon brought up for you but like always you’re going to do it in your way and actually may find that once planets start shifting into Scorpio, a fellow water sign, you’ll be feeling that the energy is easier to work with. For now, just focus on your breathing and the peace that you feel inside.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.