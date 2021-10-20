Love Horoscope For Thursday, October 21, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 21, 2021.

The planet of war and passion goes against Pluto, the planet of transition and this affects our love life in big and small ways.

With Mars so close to the Sun, its angry impact doesn't affect us in our relationships the way that it normally would - which is a good thing, but it sure will feel like it might on Thursday.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Thursday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Know where to draw the line. You may be working yourself in circles only to find that the relationship you desperately want to save is not able to be what you hoped.

It's not on you to fix everyone, and sometimes you need to let people remain where they are while you leave them behind.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Work on yourself. Sometimes it's just as important to put all the attention on your own dreams and beliefs.

You are developing your own love language and personhood. And this is just as valuable as getting to know someone else's for the first time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The joy comes from sharing.

You have a chance to grow closer with someone over conversations that are deep and meaningful to you both.

Take this opportunity to see another person's soul as they mirror your own.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It takes time to turn a home into a place that feels like family. Some biological families never blend while people from different walks of life and backgrounds come together as if they had never been apart.

Be optimistic and open to all the possibilities that your future relationship can bring, and don't feel bad if something you thought should work out, but didn't.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Good communication is more important than you realize. Your relationship could be in dire straits because the quality of your love languages don't match.

If you are not connecting, try to work on the basics as it relates to the way that you speak to each other.

Strive to communicate what each needs without reservation and if you can't perhaps now is a good time to get help.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Perhaps you think the last romantic thing to talk about is money, but your partner may need to hear how your relationship will bring security into their lives.

All this may seem superficial to you at the moment, it means everything to them as they can start to let their guards down and finally feel safe.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There are times when it's good to think about yourself and it does not make you selfish.

Right now your family needs this level of leadership from you.

Model what it means to be a balanced person by including your own wants and needs at the front of your priority list.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Just because time has passed doesn't mean the ex you stopped speaking to has changed. The distance has softened your feelings about irreconcilable differences.

However, that doesn't mean the dynamic doesn't still exist so when they come back around once again you might think this means there's a chance to be together, when in fact it's best to send them to voice mail and not even answer the call.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Some of the most treasured relationships you can ever have are those you will enjoy with friends.

Invest in them. Don't let your friendships fall to the wayside just because you’ve fallen in love with someone new.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When you change, everything changes. The most loving thing you can do in life is be a dynamic person who strives to always adapt to what your best self needs.

It's OK to not be what everyone else expects of you right now, and being true to yourself is also the greatest expression of love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Personal philosophies and line sets can collide so much that it could create enemies out of best friends.

There really is a line in the sand that can be drawn no matter how much love you think there is.

Once you realize someone truly does not align with your personal convictions, it can be difficult for you to love them anymore.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Endings are difficult and emotionally challenging. You are learning to let go and love someone in a way that you did not think you ever would have to do.

This can be a true testament to your faith in the universe and your desire to allow things to be whatever they will be no matter what your will says you want to.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.