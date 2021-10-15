Love Horoscope For Saturday, October 16, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 16, 2021.

Love has to touch the heart but also make sense, and we become less tolerant of relationships that seem more work than they are worth.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Pisces and it squares Venus in Sagittarius which loves to explore and have its freedom.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Saturday? Find out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Pisces Moon squares Venus in Sagittarius activating your sector of adventure, but are you using distraction to avoid problems that relate to the past?

While it may be a good strategy to get your mind off of things, there is also a time and place to focus on what you change. Your philosophical side and love for learning while Venus is in Sagittarius can play in your favor.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What a day for friendship Taurus, with the moon transiting your friendship sector and Venus in your house of shared resources, this is the perfect energy for packing a bag and camping out at a friend’s place.

You could use a change in scenery and even though you like your personal space, it will be nice to be around someone that takes a little bit of the load off your mind. It's good to be around people where there are no expectations and sometimes just being away from your own personal space allows you to see the world in a new light.

This can help you regain a better perspective about relationships and what you want from love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Trust can grow during this time while the moon squares Venus in Sagittarius.

You drop your guard a little bit more today than usual and part of the reason why is that you're ready to release the need to control everything when it comes to your love life and relationships.

You have been walking around with a chip on your shoulder lately and someone may have tapped it off with words that they said, but the fact that you can still have a positive bond with each other reveals that it's okay for you to be you and to let some of your fears go.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's good to have a strong sense of what it is that you want, but at first you may evaluate the things that you hate.

You may need to go through some of the dark past in your mind and remember memories that are unpleasant and cause you to feel ill at ease, however, reflection can be a powerful tool for you as you heal from what once broke you and learn how strong you are.

You may find that giving yourself permission to review moments that weren't your finest allows you to have the strength and courage to only accept in your life what is best for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

When the Pisces Moon squares Venus in Sagittarius, expectation starts to lessen as you realize romance and love don't always mean that you get what you want.

You may choose to just live in the moment and enjoy each experience leaving questions to be answered later. It can actually be exciting to not know whether or not a person you are crushing on has feelings for you too. What can be most enjoyable is time spent together laughing, holding hands, and building a friendship - no strings attached!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may come to a place where you realize you can't always make a house a home with someone. There are too many differences and opinions on what makes sense that does not seem to align.

This can be a sad time for you as you face the heartache and reality of your situation.

Even separating as friends on good terms may still be painful. It may be best for you to have quiet time to adjust to a new lifestyle without the person whom you thought would be in your future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If you have been making too many adjustments at the expense of your health in the name of love, it's a good time for you to bring this up with your partner and talk about these unhealthy habits you have been fostering. It can be a tough conversation and one that you may find confrontational.

However, it's important for you to dial things back a little bit so that you can get back to square one and restart your routine and a more positive and healthy direction.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It can be really romantic to think that you are with someone who wants to take care of you.

In fact, knowing that you can relax a little bit about money and financial matters can do your heart good, but at the same time, you are exchanging your independence and freedom for love.

It can be very difficult for you to feel a strong sense of control that you need in your life when someone else is calling the shots monetarily.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's time to break away from your family and to stop seeking their approval and permission to be happy.

If you love someone and they are good for you, it's your call to go on if parents and relatives don't necessarily like them.

Sometimes people just need a little bit of time to get acquainted. Remember that everyone has a protective nature, and typically they're only trying to look out for your best interest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's not a good idea to constantly compare your current partner to a past relationship.

Even though you may think that this is bringing you closer together because they are learning things about you, it can be dividing you more and more each day because it feels as though you're not ready to move on to the future with your current mate.

Take into consideration the purpose of things you mention when sharing your history, and make sure that it has a meaning for what you're trying to accomplish in your relationship now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may be hitting a difficult patch in your finances, and a friend will be the one to turn to give you a little help.

It can be hard to ask for money when you are in a bind, however, some friends trust you to be able to repay what you borrow.

Ask with the full intention of returning whatever it is that you owe, and allow yourself to be loved by others in a way that feels scary and uncomfortable.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You, like everyone else, have two sides to your identity: there is the person you are at work and the person you are when in a loving relationship.

Don't blend these two parts of your life with your business dealings. Even if people ask you what's going on, privacy is extremely important for your love life at this time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.