3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Grow Stronger During The Sun Conjunct Mars Starting October 7, 2021

Mars and the Sun conjunct in the zodiac sign of Libra forces us to work twice as hard on relationships, and this can work out nicely for three zodiac signs.

Aries, Leo, and Capricorn are the three zodiac signs whose relationships grow stronger during the Sun conjunct Mars starting October 7, 2021.

Sun Conjunct Mars has a way of taking something that is specifically on our minds and making it take precedence over other things.

This planetary transit can really work to our advantage because part of what keeps us thinking so intensely about one 'particular' topic is more than likely something we need to either get out of our system, or pay more attention to.

This astrological transit alerts us to what's really bothering us, as well as to what we desire.

Mars energy in the zodiac sign of Libra is debilitated, but it can also bring out the need for justice - or vengeance...but it can also, when Conjunct with the Sun, bring forward an issue we need to work on - one that is much less 'hostile' and much more positive.

Mars conjunct the Sun perfects on October 7, 2021 at the 14th degree in the zodiac sign of Libra.

If mending a relationship is what's on our mind, then this Sun Conjunct Mars transit can be of assistance to us, almost to the point of 'telling' us what to do to make our relationship a stronger one.

Sometimes all we need is a prompt, meaning, we sometimes cannot see the way unless it's pointed out to us, and Sun Conjunct Mars during Libra season is capable of bringing together all the right elements so that we can see through our problems and clearly begin to sort out our relationship, thus making it stronger and better.

Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Grow Stronger During The Sun Conjunct Mars Starting October 7, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Relationships are where it is at during the Sun in Libra season.

You are ready to take in all of that intense Sun conjunct Mars energy, as it's only natural for you to work well with anything Mars has to give.

You can take the kind of energy that many fear - you are confrontative and realistic, and when you want to build upon something that you find to be good - like your own relationship, you spare no expense to insure its longevity.

On October 7, 2021, you'll be feeling a strong pull towards the positive, and even though there may not be anything 'wrong' per se, having to do with your romantic life, there's always room in your world for an upgrade.

After all, perfection leaves no room for improvement, and that kind of 'perfect' finale seems boring to you. You want to have somewhere to go with the person you love, and during this transit, your long-game vision will provide both of you with promise and excitement.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are at the place in both your life and in your relationship where you feel enough is enough - and that applies to negative energy. You've heard enough and now all you really want is peace on the home front, and a life that you can call happy.

This October 7, you will feel the prodding energy of Mars, conjunct with the Moon, and this is going to work on you in terms of what you do to make your relationship a stronger one.

You will be coming up with all sort of ideas on this day, and you mean to please - you are not a hostile force that is merely presenting ideas that you hope to coerce someone into following - nope, instead, you are a creative entity that has plenty of promising ideas for your partner to find their own strength in.

This is a share-and-share-alike venture, and you are about to play your part in creating your relationship anew - with many exciting changes to come for you and yours.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's the kind of day where you grab what you can get and become satisfied with how it worked out so well. You and your partner may have needed a small cosmic nudge, and that's exactly what you're about to get with the Moon Conjunct Mars vibe that's going to thrust you into a better attitude towards love and commitment.

Whatever romantic issues you may have had over the last few months is about to renew its lease - but with upgrades. Good, solid communication is now on your side, so take advantage of it, as it's tricky lately with the Mercury retrograde still in place.

With the power of words alone, Capricorn, you can gently ease your relationship out of any prior difficulty and into something that both stimulates your imaginations, and promises a fun and secure future for the two of you. If you feel like speaking up - then do so during this transit.

