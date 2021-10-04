Love Horoscope For Tuesday, October 5, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 5, 2021.

Sometimes even the best changes are intense. We get a bit of pull back on Tuesday when it comes to fixing problems and needing our love life to be in order.

The Moon shifts from Virgo to Libra, so balance is needed. We need more play and more fun... and a lot less work when it comes to love.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Tuesday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, October 05, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

To get to your heart, someone needs to also understand your mind. The time of compromise is ending and you are becoming less interested in love that's just full of passion.

You want a friend who can hold your heart when life gets tough, not just hold your hand when you want passion.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Relationship problems that have caused you much anxiety start to show signs of improvement, and while you may have held on with a smile there have been some battle wounds through this process.

It's time to heal your feelings and free yourself of the weight that disappointment and fear placed on you. It will take time to feel like you can let your guard down, but soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Romance and a little bit of adventure always make life easier.

What you need to take the anxiety of life away is something good that gets your mind off of whatever worry you keep focusing on.

Plan a date with a friend and take a break for the night. You need it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Life is so much sweeter when you can relax with the one you love and just play a bit.

Plan a game night. Go for a walk under the stars. Binge-watch a show while fine dining over pizza. Enjoy the night focused on what you have and let the world stop for a moment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's good to reminisce and to have someone that you can talk about the good old days with.

That's why photos are so much fun to look over. Share a few Facebook photo memories with your love and relish in the times that you smiled, laughed, and loved deeply.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love is more than just romance, it's also about money, paying bills, and doing things that you really must do because of obligations.

These aren't easy topics to discuss, but the stars are aligned and giving you the support to work through this complicated part of being in love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's great to be transparent and to want to share what you have with others, but it's also equally important to claim what is rightfully yours.

You don't have to tip-toe around the subject when someone you love is taking advantage of you. It's OK to speak and stand up for yourself. You need to sometimes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Everyone has a past and sometimes it's a tough one to talk about with your mate. You should not worry that what made you who you are today will be met with judgment.

The person that's meant for you will see your entire life story as something special and beautiful because it's brought you to the place where you found one another.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Some people never get over one another. Love gets revived and reuniting with an ex is completely unexpected.

But a friend or ex from the past can come back into your life to try and bring you both into a place of closure or forgiveness, and when the feelings are still there, things could pick back up where they left off.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Who knew that something so simple like a friendship developing at work could become something more intimate and personal.

This could remain a platonic relationship however, the feelings are there and sparks can fly so much that the entire room notices.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You want someone to respect your beliefs and you the same way you do them.

The day can have you feeling tried and your love tested as disagreements on life perspectives and points of view come up.

Not being on the same page can create tension that could even lead to a breakup.

You might even be the one who decides the dealbreaker warrants it to happen now rather than later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Someone's secret could be what releases you from the hope of a relationship that never works out. You are finally able to let go of the idea that things will be what you want them to be. At first, this can sting and make you feel as though you are brokenhearted, but love finds a way into your life through other means. And, this is what you need more of right now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.