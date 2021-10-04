One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 5, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, October 5, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We are ready to tune into our inner voice and hear whatever the universe has to say.

We have our thinking caps on too, as we explore what to do with the download of information that gets received during the Moon entering Libra.

Tuesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 11/2, the intuitive.

Our one card tarot reading for October 5, 2021, is about change.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 11/2 include former First Lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama and American actress Jennifer Anniston.

What does Tuesday bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune, reversed

It's OK not to win every time. For you, all the success isn't worth the effort.

You may be laying low today and not trying as hard as usual for the sake of your sanity.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You're going to have to make a decision and get to know what it is that you're feeling inside.

The confusion of this week has been building. Don't let this muddle your ability to listen to your inner voice. It's there speaking to you loud and clear.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Too much tension is going to bring you a bit of anxiety. Plan for an early day off on Friday so you can treat yourself to some fun and a reward for keeping things under wraps this week.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

A false start does not mean things will fall apart. Count this as an opportunity to do what you need to do to make sure everything is right as it should be.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

It's your loyalty that pays off in a big way.

What you thought could never work out for you is going to come through after all. You never know how great things can be until you remain persistent.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

You can't get along with everyone. There are people in the world who live for an argument.

These are the ones you want to distance yourself from. Keep your friendship circle tight and positive.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Life got a bit unclear lately. A lot has been going on and for this reason, you did not know what you ought to focus on. This happens. Things will become much better this week.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

You thought it was time to start over again but fate had a different plan. There are loose ends that still need your attention. Don't neglect what you have been working on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Once you've mastered a skill, it's scary to take on all the responsibility, but you're ready for this job. You know what to do. Your confidence will grow with experience.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Sometimes being around the wrong person at the wrong time throws the whole day off course. You need to own that for yourself. Just because someone says they are your friend doesn't mean that they have to be in your life at all levels.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You have an important life purpose. Pay attention to the signals in your life that help you to see what they are. The universe is speaking loudly right now. Be sure to listen.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

You are the caretaker of all things today. Even people in your life are depending on you.

You may not always know how you'll do it, but your heart always finds a way to be the person who loves.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.