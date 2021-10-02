Your horoscope for the week of October 4 - 10, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs during the Sun in Libra and a New Moon in Libra.

As we walk into the beautiful month of October, we begin to feel both the excitement of Autumn and the melancholy of the year's ending.

October has always been a strong and influential month in just about everyone's life, and during this first week, we shall get a taste of what's to come.

This week, are looking at the New Moon in Libra, which will arrive on October 6, 2021, and with it will come new hope, new fascination; this Dark New Moon brings with it the idea that we can accomplish great tasks, as well as bring to a close what's needed, in terms of endings.

We can see clearly now - and that clarity requires an upkeep; we can't go back to 'not knowing.' This year has taught us much at this point, and we are far past the point of no return. We are now into the new ways - there is no going backwards beginning Monday.

Mercury retrograde in Libra is still in town, messing with our gadgets and our communications - it's nothing we can't handle, and handle it we will.

Each sign of the zodiac stands to benefit from this first full week of October, and if we are smart, we can make more than the best of our situations. In fact, if we put our minds to it, we can create unstoppable success in so many areas of our lives.

Here are your horoscopes for all signs of the Zodiac, from October 4 - 10, 2021.

Horoscope for the week of October 4 - 11, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week brings you exceptional good fortune, Aries - you will see your finances become balanced out and any debt that you've been dealing with has the potential of being sorted out for good, if you make the right moves.

Making the right moves is exactly what you'll be able to control this week, so think before you act and feel confident that you have the kind of mind that will save you, no matter what you do. It's a good week to be an Aries, that's for sure.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As of October 3, 2021 you will notice momentum in your career. What might have been perplexing to you only last week, suddenly looks clear as a bell, this week. Your job situation is about to get better, in fact, all professional moves tend to take on an air of success where you are concerned.

This is a good week to make adjustments at work, and to ask for promotions, raises or better circumstances to work in. You will be taken seriously during this time, and so you'd be advised to bring out your best plans, and share them with whomever you believe is interested.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

October 4 starts another good week for you, Gemini, except this time the fortune points to your studies. If you are in school, then you will find yourself absolutely smitten with the courses and classes you've chosen, and if you are simply someone on the road to discover what the world holds for you, then you will see great success and many open doors.

If you seek knowledge, you will find it everywhere and anywhere you look. You will be propelled into good fortune simply because you are at a point in your life where you can accept nothing less. Good for you!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The week of October 4 - 10, 2021 will be dedicated to family and protection. It's all good, and you will have plenty of time to feel you've made a dent in the family situation - in a good way. Something about your family demanded change, and that could only happen with your intervention.

You will be the bridge between lack of communication and full on disclosure. You are the medium that links the members of your family, in love, trust and respect. People turn to you for guidance, and they will do so this week, frequently.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What you are looking at this week is a major opportunity, and there's a very good chance you know exactly what I mean by this. You've had something on your mind - for months, and you feel that what's about to open up for you is exactly what you need, desperately.

But the desperation is about to die down, because you are going to get what you need - the doors of opportunity are now open to you, so you can toss aside your desperation and enjoy the world as it is about to become yours.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You've been through a lot lately, and it's taught you much. This week is the time where you will go over all you've learned as of recently, and you will process this spiritually.

It's a high level, spiritual week for you during the New Moon, and whether you are a religious person or simply one who believes in spirit, this week should have you in both deep thought, and on the verge of enlightened discovery.

You will also carry with you that sense of 'feeling good' as if you've finally crossed over some threshold, and now that you're on the other side, you can breathe freely again.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You might be celebrating a birthday this week, Libra, and if so - then Happiest Birthday to you! What you'll be experiencing this week is confidence, and as we all know - that can take a person all the way. This is also a fruitful week for you, which implies pregnancies and the plans for creating a child in the future.

This will work on your confidence - the New Moon will bring out in you a need to question yourself, and because of your self-esteem, your answers to those questions will all make sense. You are now ready to move forward in your life - start a family, go the distance. It's all in your favor, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are looking at the revamping of your personal space, Scorpio. This could range from your office space to your actual home - there's some renovations coming and what can you say, but, "I LOVE IT." Yes, new things, new attitudes, new MOON, new ideas...this is what the week will bring you, and it's all positive.

You won't even be able to entertain a negative thought, there is so much on your side. Don't let Mercury retrograde upset your flow, as it will try - still in all, you persist and reach success with very little effort. All is definitely well in your world, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Expression is the word of the week, for you, Sagittarius, and that, of course, means creativity rules your world. October brings out that 'end of year' creative madness, and with that energy working for you, you will more than likely be up to your eyeballs in creative projects.

When Mercury Retrograde fouls communications up, you will be there, communicating through art, through music, through writing. You won't be stopped by the Retrograde because you have too many forms of communication to work with. You are a force of nature this week, Sagittarius - keep on keeping on!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You couldn't have planned a better week for yourself if you tried, Capricorn, and of course, you have tried, which is why you are so incredibly successful. This week will have you at the top of your game, in business and in your insane ability to make money.

Wow, if only we could all have that crazy kind of savvy when it comes to business and work ethic - but this is your natural environment, and during this week, you'll be slick in competition. You are a true winner; you don't see your adversaries as a threat; they are merely stops along the way on your road to major success.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is the week where you plan for travel and adventure. You are someone who likes to get away, and even though that's not always possible, this week will provide you with enough information so that you can make your big 'escape' plans, meaning travel with friends or family, and the idea of spending money of many things that will give you a materialistic sense of glee.

Yes, spending money is fun, and you will be doing plenty of that during the week, which implies that you have the money - and that makes life a whole lot easier for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

October 4 starts out your week with a sense of balance. You are in Libra Sun right now, and between that and the New Moon and the Mercury Retrograde, you'll be seeking out balance in all you do.

You've been through some confusion over the last few weeks; a decision needed to be made, and what you've found out, this week, is that you made the right decision.

This will lead to a better sense of self confidence; you can now trust in your own intuition. You know what's best for you and now you can proceed, equipped with the knowledge and wisdom you need.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

