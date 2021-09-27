4 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Loved During The Quarter Moon In Cancer, September 28 - 30, 2021

Starting September 28 - 30, 2021, and emotions will be running high as the Moon enters Cancer, and for four zodiac signs, there is a strong need to be loved.

There is an increased need for tender moments and proclamations of love under this Moon phase as it brings out our desires to care for others and be comforted in return.

Under this Cancer Moon starting September 28, 2021, we have a strong need to be nurtured. We may need others to express their love a little louder under this Moon so we feel less alone in this wild, chaotic world. Many under the zodiac are looking for a safe and loving place to rest their head.

Our commitments to expressions of love are only amplified by the Quarter Moon.

Under any Quarter Moon, there is a need to show commitment and determination. This means that many under the zodiac are wishing to seek validation in their partnerships, wanting to be sure they understand the conditions of the connection they are in.

There may be an intensive desire during this period to establish what is happening in a relationship as well as continued confirmation that their partner is in this union for the long haul. However, for these 4 signs, their need to be loved is louder than all others.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, under the Cancer moon you are feeling overwhelmed with affections. You may be craving sweet, intimate dates with someone who makes your heart swell and quiet alone time with the one you love. However, there is something you are craving much more.

You need reassurance.

Yes, the time spent with your partner is something you always crave. Lately, you have been feeling as though they are becoming detached. It may have been followed by subtle clues, lingering around.

Your perception saw someone shift ever so slightly in your connection and now your mind is a flurry. You are terrified that you may become left behind and while your partner may brush this off as some ridiculous claim, your mind is louder and trying to persuade you otherwise.

In these times it is important you stay present with the one you share your time with rather than the intrusive thoughts beckoning you to flee before an expiration date. Ask for the love you feel you are missing and have these serious conversations instead of letting your head convince you that you are unlovable.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you’re done being a strong friend. Under the Cancer Moon, you want someone to be strong for you instead. You wish to be a little more delicate, softening your edges. For a change, you are willing to surrender and fall into someone’s arms. You just need to be caught.

You are tired.

Tired of always being in it alone, tired of how often you are the one comforting someone when you feel your heart is shattered. You don’t want to be so alone in a world that is full of people with warm arms and beating hearts.

You may not know what tomorrow brings with the person you seek affection from but right now, that’s not so important. The task at hand is filling your meter, being sure that you are being shown similar respect.

You need to be loved now and there is no shame in this. For all you do for those around you, pouring endless love from your heart to nurture those around you (even if it’s tough love) you deserve this moment of reassurance and care.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it’s less you are seeking a union with someone and more that you need a life-changing cuddle session. Under the Cancer Moon, you have a desire for physical intimacy. You wish to be touched, cradled, and kissed.

Commitment doesn’t repel you.

This is a common misconception and why, at times, it may be difficult to receive the love you seek. You are craving a deep emotional connection, where someone understands what makes you pursue life the way you do. However, it’s difficult for you to form these connections without finding discomfort.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

This doesn’t mean you’re not worthy of the love that you ache for. You still have every right to be comforted as anyone else does. It will just take someone who understands that there’s much you’re working through so you can be open to something someday.

Be direct with your intentions and where you are at emotionally. With shifting your energy this way, love will begin to pour in. Find a safe place to rest and absorb all that is being given right now.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, under this Cancer Moon you are extremely sensitive. Your mind is working at a mile a minute and you cannot seem to ground your feet on the earth without wandering into another train of thought.

You need reassurance more than anything.

You are tired and wishing to be loved by someone who doesn’t shame you for who you are. You don’t want to feel difficult to love. You are strongly needed for passion and compassion that doesn’t shy away from your emotional wealth.

You would even be happy with being noticed by someone who appreciates you without picking away your imperfections. You must stay, you do not need to associate your being with anything shameful. Under this Moon, you would give anything for someone to help you with this.

You don’t take up too much space, even in these times where your sensitivities are heightened. This is not a sign of a flawed person, but an intelligent and beautiful one. Find those that make your waters glisten instead of finding complaints.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.