How Each Lunar Phase Affects Your Moon Spells

Why did your spell work or not work? Maybe the Moon will tell.

Ever put out an intention, perhaps in the form of a Moon spell and wonder why it didn't work? You may have had a lunar phase effect on the strength of your magick's energy.

The energy, the push and pull, of the Moon has so much power over our intentions, even in ways that we don't even realize.

The Moon's gravitational energy makes the ocean move back and forth when it touches land, creating high and low tides.

Since the Moon is attached so closely to water, it can assumed that since humans are made up of mostly water, our spells energy can change according to where the Moon is and it's cycle.

How does each lunar phase effect your spell's energy?

When the Moon is in specific positions during the lunar cycle, our energy can change to match.

Sometimes we feel powerful and other times not so much.

It's also important to remember that when you conduct spells, your own energy is what makes you powerful.

If you believe in yourself, then you are more likely to be able to conduct a spell for any purpose you seek.

Like if you are distracted while creating the spell, then it may not hold as much power as you originally intended.

Spells are 90% you and 10% the Moon's power.

You just need to know when it's the good time to harness all the power the Moon holds so you can elevate your magic to the next level.

So, here are the ways each phase of the lunar cycle will affect your life and the most popular ways of practicing spells during each phase of the Moon.

Lunar phase effects on spells during a New Moon

With every new Moon you are going to find an inspiration of new energy.

It's the first phase of a lunar cycle.

You will want to start new things in life.

It's a great time to set plans and start your goals for the future.

You can let your imagination flow and dream of what you want in life.

This will allow you to actually make your dreams your reality.

For this lunar phase, baths are a great way of practicing magic.

The bathtub can substitute for a cauldron.

As water is great for cleansing, as well as salt, you will be able to soak away the spiritual impurities from your body.

By setting the mood with candles and just taking a calm bath, you will easily let your past go into the water so you can drain it away when you get out of the tub.

This is great during the new Moon because it's a time to leave the past in the past and move on to the future.

Lunar phase effects on spells during a Quarter (Half Moon)

The quarter or half Moon is the perfect time to perform magic that draws energy from the external world.

You can also call back lost items during this phase of the Moon.

Lunar phase effects on spells during a Waxing Crescent Moon

A waxing crescent Moon, the second phase, is the best time for spells for growth and starting new things.

It's a time for enhancing and taking things to the next level with constructive magic.

You have the chance to make your desires manifest in reality.

You are going to have a greater freedom and new inspirational energies.

It's about looking within and finding what you want most.

A great spell idea for the waxing crescent Moon phase of the lunar cycle is to write a letter of intention.

Write out what you want career wise, life wise, or relationship wise.

Even if you don't believe in magic, writing things down lets you emotionally process things in a productive way.

Carve your name and the symbol you are looking for into a candle, then read the letter out loud.

Meditate and visualize what you desire most in the world.

Then light the candle.

When the candle burns all the way, put it out.

This releases your greatest wants and desires out into the world and makes them possible.

Lunar phase effects on spells during a Waning Crescent Moon

At the time of a waning crescent Moon, it's a great time to try banishment spells to get rid of bad/evil influences.

It's a great time to remove obstacles and anything that can harm you.

Also you can remove or neutralize any enemies.

You will find that you are full of wisdom, and you are going to remove any negative energies from your life.

During the waning crescent Moon phase, you should write down all your insecurities, fears, and anxieties down on paper.

This phase works well with emotionally processing, like during the waxing crescent phase.

Then burn it with a candle or any other way that is safe to destroy it.

It's good to remove all your negative thoughts from your body before the next lunar phase comes around.

Lunar phase effects on spells during a Gibbous Moon

The gibbous Moon is still a very constructive Moon phase when you are practicing magic.

It's a great time to give that little extra oomph and really throw yourself into what you have been working on.

Unfortunately, during this Moon phase, you may struggle with a lack of motivation to finish.

But it's important to draw on your internal energy to help you overcome any feelings of resistance.

Lunar phase effects on spells during a Balsamic Moon

The balsamic Moon period is right before the next lunar cycle where the Moon is not visible in the sky.

It's a time for you to explore your darkest thoughts, angers, and passions.

You can bring justice to whatever has happened to you.

It's a good time to let go of the past and look towards the future.

Let go of the past in preparation for the next lunar cycle.

Lunar phase effects on spells during a Full Moon

During a full Moon, the most powerful of the lunar cycle, all your hard work and nurturing will come to fruition.

Your goals will manifest and you will learn more and understand things better.

You have to address your challenges you are facing.

This is a great time for you to try prophecy rituals and protection rituals.

It's also a great time to look for extra power that can help you get that new job or heal.

You should focus all your energy on things that are the most important to you.

Also, you may find this is a great time for you to meditate and develop your psychic and spiritual abilities.

This lunar phase is when your energy is the most powerful.

You can really tap into your intimate power and you can connect to your most basic, primal instincts during this time.

When you feel at your most primal, visualize your intentions, and what you need in life.

Because you are so deeply connected with your body and the physical world, you will be able to make your dreams your greatest desires.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.