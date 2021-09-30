One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 1, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, October 1, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Our friendships take a backseat as we explore our inner life for the purpose of growth and healing.

The Sun is in Libra. The Moon is in the sign of Leo.

Friday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 7, the spiritual seeker.

Our one card tarot reading for October 1, 2021, is about change.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 7 include American television personality Dr. Phil, American actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and comedian Jerry Garcia.

What does Friday bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

When you do things a certain way, voila, everything falls into place, but this time around you may struggle.

You are struggling to find the right people and the right situations to be and do all that you know you can. You feel out of place and things may be out of sorts for the rest of this week. It's going to be tough, but you'll work this out.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

You're doing so much for everyone else, and are you taking care of yourself, too? It's fortunate that people have you in their life.

You always find a way. You give more than you receive. Your generosity feels endless, but there are times when you may wonder 'what about me?'

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

You have been feeling a financial pinch, but don't wait for things to get better.

Look for some creative ways to make things happen for you. Perhaps you can pull an extra shift at work or start making things to sell. Money can be there for you, but you'll need to find creative ways to make it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

There are a lot of things going on in your life. It's been a long journey and many lessons along the way. You are learning to use your emotional intelligence in a way that is profitable and helpful to you.

Your feelings are a strength. You are book smart and street smart, but your heart is what's going to lead you today.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Your life is fully supported by others and you are in a power position. People want to give you help.

They want to love you and give you support. You may not always see how much of a difference you make in the lives of others, but your presence is felt, and others want to be there to show you how appreciated you are.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Pages of Swords

You may receive an important message, and it could be one that you find slightly shocking, perhaps even offensive. Perhaps the timing is wrong or the motive behind what is stated is unclear.

To really get to the bottom of what is being told, try to remain open and receptive. Think about what you hear. There can be some sort of discovery that takes time to unfold.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

You don't like to be told what to do, and you may be hiding this side of you. Your personality is hard to really get to know right now and you prefer to keep to yourself.

A little social distancing may not be such a bad thing, as there are still a lot of facts and details you need to come in to make important decisions. You are being smart. Don't second guess yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Life is moving so fast right now. There are a variety of projects and demands coming your way all at the same time. You are feeling the pressure to perform.

This has you feeling restricted in your time and what you can schedule into your day. But, if you really want to end this chapter of your week strong, follow through on your sense of responsibility to others.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You are doing so much for yourself and also learning new things. It's your ability to work hard and to be a student of life that's growing your personality, character, and mind.

The key to all that you're doing now is to remain mindful. Everything you're learning now is going to be of value to you, especially in a job in the future.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You have to take a stand for what you believe. You don't need to wait for anyone else to be first to do what's right.

You're a leader, Capricorn. When you see the underdog or hear that someone is suffering and you want to speak up, do it. That's why you see it and others don't. You're a pioneer.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You're going back and forth between what you think and what you believe you must do.

The thing is that you think life is going to be better if you make big changes.

Sometimes it isn't. Sometimes it's better to stick with what you have now. It's easier for you to

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Be careful when you're around overly confident people. Behind their seemingly courageous ways is a person who is not really as strong as they would like you to think.

They might change on you when you are depending on them the most. It's a good idea to remain strong in yourself. Don't give away your power.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.