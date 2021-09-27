3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 28, 2021

The second day of the week will be a great day for three zodiac signs starting September 28, 2021. Tuesday is a transition day— the metaphor for where many of us are at in our lives.

We begin with the Libra Sun and Gemini Moon but transition into the Cancer Moon just in time for the last quarter of the current lunar phase.

With no other transits today, we are still settling into the energy of Mercury Retrograde in Libra and the Grand Air trine inspiring conscious communication and steps into forward growth.

The shift of our Gemini Moon into Cancer will prompt us to settle into our hearts and deepest feelings about what it is we’ve been moving through recently.

This means instead of being in the logical planning sign of Gemini, we will be feeling our way through to our next decision and path.

Having our moon shift into a water sign with so many other planetary bodies in air signs may feel a bit challenging, but for some signs, it’s a shift that was needed so they could connect more deeply to their hearts.

When we’re faced with making a life decision, whether it’s a new relationship or a move for a new job, many times we look at it from a logical frame of mind. We weigh the pros and cons, all the while not really reflecting on what the options feel like to us and which offer the type of growth that we are seeking.

Today will be a welcome space for many that have been struggling to make decisions or choices as they will gain the sudden clarity that they’ve been searching for.

Cancer rules not only home and family but also is the home sign for the moon which means that in this placement she is strongest.

Coinciding with the last quarter moon phase which represents harvesting the seeds we’ve previously planted, we will know which path resonates as our truth-and which does not.

But this time it’s not through logic but through love.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 28, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As a water sign, to be in your feelings is nothing new and it’s where you’re most at home. But with the current energies, there likely has been a disconnect from your heart and you’ve been prone to overthinking about things that just don’t seem to make sense.

This is because you naturally need to let your emotions and your heart dictate your next step and not your logical mind.

Likely the past few weeks if not the month, you’ve felt as if you can’t quite get a handle on what the next step is to take or even feeling emotionally exhausted from feeling as if you are going over things repeatedly. All of this will subside as we experience the moon shift into Cancer today.

You may have an emotional release at being reconnected to your emotional self, but once the tears clear, you’ll be feeling more centered and calm than you have in weeks.

Enjoy this time while the Sun is in Libra, and remember what comes up for you during this lunar phase. Rather than allowing yourself to second guess any thoughts or feelings, simply breathe into whatever truth your heart feels. And remember, that life and love are only as difficult as we make them. It’s time to allow it to be simple.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

With Neptune in your sign having made important aspects to the North Node, a planetary aspect that governs our fate you’ve been in the process of really rebuilding the dreams that you have for the future.

It’s been intense as all those dreams you’re known for having actually had to be backed up and planned out in order to occur. While you are skilled at dreaming up a fantastic life, sometimes the actual planning of it gets so overwhelming you shut down.

It’s unlikely that you’ve completely given up hope, but that doesn’t mean you haven’t been challenged in the past week at looking to connect the dots between where you are now and where you want to be.

With this Cancer Moon coming in today you will be reminded of what matters most and feel a burst of creative confident energy to take the steps to have the conversations and take action on even the wildest of dreams.

This is your gift today. The energy will feel very different than it has been, but it will help you sort out what is most essential during this planning process for what comes next.

Because you’ll be feeling greater clarity, even with a Mercury Retrograde it means you’ll be able to better articulate those dreams and desires to others, especially a partner that is part of the planning process. Remember, you don’t get what you don’t have the courage to ask for.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

As a fire sign, it’s often forgotten or just overlooked at how deep and complex your heart is. While you are known for being passionate and philosophical, always seeking a greater meaning, having deep feelings isn’t always a trait that you’re known for.

While it’s not entirely the fault of others as you tend to lock away this part of you for the privileged few, it is an important part of who you are. When you’re moving through moments in your life that are asking you to level up into a new version of yourself, your emotions are actually the truest compass for what direction to move in.

With having so much air energy present recently it’s been easy to feel heavy-headed in trying to be intentional and logical in the steps that you’re taking, even though this is an important step, so is connecting to your heart.

Today under the Cancer Moon you’ll be reminded of the wealth of knowledge your heart has about what direction to move into and the parts of the life that you’re creating which are non-negotiable.

Trust the feelings that arise and remember that no matter what, a home will always be found where your heart is, even if it’s in the unlikeliest of places.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.