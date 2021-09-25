3 Zodiac Signs Whose Karmic Relationship Ends During Vesta In Scorpio, Starting September 26, 2021

Vesta is an asteroid, as we've learned, large cosmic bodies, while not planets themselves, still have an influential effect on us here, down on Earth.

Vesta involves karma, and it passes through each of the signs and on September 26, 2021, it will enter Scorpio, where it will do its work to end our karmic relationships and help us to release the past.

Now, let's talk about karmic relationships. What is this? A karmic relationship is one that ties you to a person for reasons that may no longer be relevant.

Sometimes these relationships are abusive, and yet we aren't aware of just how abusive they are until one day, we realize that we no longer need this kind of abuse in our lives.

This is the work Vesta does. It snaps our thinking around and lets us see what we no longer need to drag along.

When a karmic relationship ends, it ends for good. This might even be a relationship that started in another lifetime - one that needed completion in this lifetime.

When Vesta passes through Scorpio, we can know for sure that - at least for certain signs of the Zodiac - we will be recognizing the end of toxic or abusive, or unnecessary relationships.

As they say, "everything dies" - and that includes the baggage we carry around with us, lifetime after lifetime.

Which signs will see their karmic relationships come to an end during Vesta in Scorpio?

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You have never been one to take 'letting go' easily, in fact, you've held on to people from the past with such a tight grip that you've convinced yourself that letting go would be a blow to your pride.

You've come to believe that you'd be a failure if you did let go, and yet, Vesta's influence has you open to the idea that it might be that time, indeed.

There is someone in your life that symbolizes all this to you; a person who means a lot to you that you no longer have anything to do with, and yet, it's taken you forever to admit that, maybe these things isn't working out as you'd like it to.

That is exactly what's happening: it isn't working, it hasn't ever worked, and there is no "maybe someday..." It's over, and the sooner you come to admit it, the sooner you will be free from its grasp.

What you're about to come to terms with is that you have a relationship in your life that only brings you misery, and that there's nothing to do about it. What's best is to let go - permanently. Vesta in Scorpio will help you with that.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Vesta in Scorpio is all about passion and drive - and in your case, Libra, it's about being able to refocus that passion and drive for the purpose of healing and letting go.

You may feel a certain kind of passion during this transit that fine-tunes your love of self; this is good. Loving yourself is what's going to get you to the next level in your journey.

This journey is going to have you releasing people from the past - one, in particular. What this transit is going to bring you is the courage to face your demons and get rid of them once and for all.

This person from your past - this is a karmic relationship. This person does you no good and yet you've kept them around, in your heart and mind for way too long - their memory brings you heartache and their presence on Earth upsets you in ways that can only be soothed by getting rid of them ultimately.

It's time to take all of your passion and use it for something positive; you've wasted enough time, Libra, it's time to end this karmic relationship once and for all.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Whether there is an abusive parent in your life or a child that you've lost contact with, there is one hyper-emotional relationship that needs to be considered 'over'.

You can no longer go on thinking that you'll get them back, nor can you continue to 'hate' them as you do now. You have spent way too much time talking to yourself - talking to them in your head, and trying to work things out that can never be worked out.

It is time to say goodbye to these people as they are no good for you. Vesta in Scorpio means business, especially for Scorpios, who understand the intense nature of passion.

While it might not be easy, you will come to a profound understanding during this transit of what letting go truly means to you, and how to execute this action.

You will recognize that the future has a better chance for you if you rid yourself of karmic relationships of the past. Now, you will get your chance - take advantage of this and free yourself, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda