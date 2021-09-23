Your one card tarot reading for the week of September 27 to October 2, 2021, is here with a prediction for all zodiac signs starting on Monday. Here's what the cards have in store for you.

We have a lot going on this week. New jobs to tackle, kids off to school, plans for the colder weather...and all the pumpkin spice we can handle.

Even as the year dies down, we can feel new life beginning to call our names.

Here we are, still wondering what our fate will be when it comes to the pandemic.

Was that one month during the summer when we didn't feel the need to mask-up just a tease? Will we ever return to the ways of old?

Many of us are working on a constant low-grade seasonal depression, and even more of us are wondering if hope is still an option.

Alas, we must keep on keeping on. And if we are to enjoy our lives, we have to somehow keep hope alive by finding new and safe ways to get by.

We must keep on creating, keep on cooking, keep on educating ourselves...we must keep loving our fellow humans (as hard as that might seem, sometimes) and we must continue to love ourselves.

Let's take a look now at what the one card Tarot reading for our sign brings us in terms of insight.

One Card Tarot Reading For The Week Of September 27 - October 2, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Ten of Swords, reversed

You are standing at the threshold of a new opportunity, and you have no real idea if it's going to pan out, or not.

In fact, whether you seize the day is going to be completely your responsibility, as there is a definite chance here that if you do take the chance, you will reap the reward.

You are looking at self-doubt this week, and it's somewhat of a perplexing situation for you as you truly do not know what to do.

Because the card is reversed, I'd say that your hesitancy is worthwhile. Just because there's a keen opportunity heading your way, doesn't necessarily mean it's a good one. Think over your choices.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Ace of Pentacles

All's well for you, Taurus, as the Ace of Pentacles shines brightly on your finances and your job opportunity. If you ask, you will receive, and that umbrellas across the board for you. If you think you deserve more pay at your place of work, then ask and see what happens.

It just so happens that you are a valued player and your thoughts and opinions are respected; there's a very good chance you'll make a bundle of moolah this week, Taurus.

There's an even better chance that you'll spend it as soon as you receive it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Two of Wands

There's a very good chance that you've been on the verge of changing something in your lifestyle - most likely a health issue that needs to be addressed through diet and exercise.

Good for you. This tarot card suggests that you are tired of your own old ways and that you crave the newness of exceptional thinking and clean living.

During this week you will make that decision - a very un-Gemini thing to do, and yet, the power of decision is with you this week.

Choose the right path and live your life in health and in radiant wellbeing. Stick to the plan, Gemini!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Page of Wands, reversed

This card is particularly meaningful if you are a teacher, a parent, or someone who takes care of kids.

If you are none of these things, then you can expect immature behavior in your own self. What this card is about is playfulness gone to the extremes. We're talking bratty behavior and mischievousness.

Practical jokes can get out of hand, and someone's feelings will be hurt.

This is a delicate week for you, Cancer, and you'll have to be on guard for those around you who may possibly not be able to take a joke.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Ace of Wands, reversed

This week is one in which you will be noticed for all of your individual talents - and idiosyncrasies.

You are the 'different' one this week, and that puts you in the spotlight. You will receive some kind of offer to show off this 'difference' of yours, and you will be very successful at whatever it is that you do.

Expect high pay for your service, and an invitation to come back for more. This is a reversed card, so it does come with an eccentric side to it.

This means that your offbeat nature will somehow be rewarded. Expect success here.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Page of Cups, reversed

Here we have another go-round with children, or the responsibility one has when taking care of them. You may not be a parent, but this week is going to bring younger people to you.

At first, you may not welcome this in, but this Page of Cups in reverse wakes you up to something you didn't know you had in you: tolerance and sweetness towards people who are much younger than you.

If you are open to the relevance of young people, you will learn much this week, Virgo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): King of Wands

How nice it is for you to be in your season, Libra, and to receive such as boon as the King of Wands, for your one card Tarot reading.

This is work-related and highly successful. You hold the key to the next phase of your work-related success.

You are the main player in this game and it is up to you as to whether or not you make the right decision in terms of your career.

You have goals that are absolutely reachable, and this week is the one where you will come to know this.

Reach for the stars, Libra, because you truly can touch them if you try.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): King of Pentacles, reversed

This is a fantastic week for learning a major lesson due to a mistake you made in the past.

This is the week where you recognize what you did wrong and exactly how to right that wrong.

By applying knowledge and action to the already mistaken action, you will now be able to reverse course, which will, in turn, make you a heap of money in the process.

You love money, Scorpio, and honestly - who doesn't? Where you are different is in your ability to plow through difficulties so that you may reap the benefits of all your hard labor. Go you!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Two of Pentacles, reversed

While the week looks good in a general way for you, Sagittarius, there will be a few moments where you simply feel too dang lazy to do anything but lay around watching TV.

You want to bust a move, yet you feel more inclined to do nothing.

It's not a sign of depression or anything like that, but it is a signpost that tells you that you can't stay in this apathetic place for much longer.

If you need your downtime - put a cap on it. Enjoy the time you choose to spend doing nothing, but plan on returning to the world as soon as possible.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Seven of Cups

You have come so far when it comes to love, and yet you still hold a torch for someone from the past.

It may not happen every day, but now and then, you pine for the one you once loved, and perhaps lost.

You will be raw this week, Capricorn, raw and vulnerable. Tears will flow easily and randomly - let them.

You are clearing out your psyche, and your heart can only take so much pain. Let yourself feel the emptying of this love, as it belongs to a time long gone, and worth very little today.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You're at that 'almost finished' phase when it comes to something home-related.

This week will show you exactly what you need in order to complete something you've been working on for a long time, and that is more than likely related to the home and living space. Home improvements will not go well this week, but that's OK because they are a work in progress.

Stick to the plan and envision the beauty in your mind as completed. All will work out, but you need a touch of patience and the stamina to get through the dust and construction.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Ace of Swords

This week is going to bring out the fierce warrior in you. You no longer have the patience to play games - at work, at home, with family, with romance.

You are all business this week, and that means you call the shots and you get things done.

That Ace of Swords means business; I pity the fool who gets in your way this week, Pisces.

You are not known for your pushy ways or your aggressive actions, and yet, this week is going to flip that one on its side.

Expect major pushiness and some very intense aggression on your part. You will get what you want because you are now ready to fight for it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda