3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week Starting September 27, 2021

It's always nice to think a great week may be in store for us, and for Virgo, Libra, and Scorpio, a great week is here, indeed. It's that Fall pull, and for those born around this season, it feels right as rain.

These three Autumn children are in for a week of positivity and progress - and we are all happy for their journey.

We're in the waning gibbous phase of the Moon, which will bring us a peaceful attitude as we close the month of September and enter October's brilliance.

We are still in Libra Sun, so balance is on high, and we have a chance at being one with our environment and our relationships.

During this last week of September of Libra season, and the first few days of October, we should be feeling placid and easygoing.

Some of the major components of this week are consistency and the desire for ease. We will be wanting things to go smoothly, and we will make the efforts in advance to make this so.

This week will grant peace to these three signs in the form of avoiding confrontation, walking away from violence, and choosing to stay distant when distance is required.

Which signs will greatly benefit from this week's astrological influence?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

One of the things that are going to make this week go well for you is that you will acquire a possession that will make you very happy.

Yes, it all sounds so superficial, but who cares? You can enjoy a possession as much as you can enjoy peace of mind - and thought you've tortured yourself in the past over materialistic desires, in truth, you get them so infrequently that when you finally do receive a wonderful gift, it's a thrill.

This week is one where you will realize that it's OK to accumulate possessions, even if they are few and far between. You are finally becoming open to the true balance of nature, which means you can 'receive' as well as being the one who always and only 'gives.'

To reach the balance, you must allow in the knowledge that you, too, are worthy of receiving gifts. You will notice, this week, that you won't be feeling drained or without energy; vibrance is what you will be experiencing, due to your newly found balance.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's your season and you are showing up for it with bells on, my friend. Good for you - and this week should be good for you, as well. You've got a few good aspects on your side, adding to your joyful, if not a peace-filled week.

With Sun Sextile Moon, you should be deep in thought, and those thoughts of yours tend to sway towards how to keep the balance in your life, as well as how to make sure the folks around you are kept happy and cool.

While the lives of others are not your responsibility, you do like to add to their happiness, and in giving, you receive. And you are a true giver, Libra; your spirit of generosity has never let you down.

You may find yourself delivering a gift to someone special this week - and the look on their face will be enough to float you on a cloud of happiness for weeks to come. You are at your finest this week, Libra, and you can look forward to much love, praise, and gratitude from the people in your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Libra Sun is always a good place for you, Scorpio, and Moon Sextile Mars adding to the week, you should be feeling powerful, thoughtful, and believe it or not - somewhat reserved. This reservation of yours is what you use to study something before entering into it.

What's meant by this is that this is a great week for you to exercise your discretion. You are a fan of discipline and restraint; you know that action is not always a requirement and that sometimes it's best to pull away and just...examine.

This kind of well-balanced action is beneficial to you and will allow you to work and play in peace, without fear of repercussion.

There are no severe consequences coming for you this week, in fact, the entire week can bring you great peace and equanimity if you choose to see it that way. It should be a week of easy-going, well-made choices that lead to smooth transitions and lots of 'feel good' moments.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda