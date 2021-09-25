3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Changes Dramatically During Saturn Square Uranus Starting September 25, 2021

Certain zodiac signs will see their love lives change dramatically during Saturn square Uranus starting September 25, 2021.

This is no typical cosmic event, kids... When Saturn, the planet of contained energy and constricted emotion Squares with Uranus, the planet known for rebellion and chaotic thinking, we are looking at one helluva tension-filled time down here on Earth. Hooboy.

When we talk about one's love life changing dramatically, we can most assuredly figure that this change comes about during this particular Square.

No matter who we are or what our signs might be, this is the time where we will all be picking fights and starting in with the people closest to us.

"You only hurt the one you love" is a phrase that we'll see come to life during Saturn in Aquarius Square Uranus in Taurus.

And for a certain three signs, the anxiety that will accompany their every move, starting September 25, 2021, will be memorable and possibly even destructive.

Brace yourselves for this transit, folks - it's going to be an upheaval, for sure.

Which signs will see their love lives change dramatically during Saturn Square Uranus, starting September 25, 2021?

Zodiac signs who will see their love lives change dramatically during Saturn square Uranus starting September 25, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

One of the ways your love life could be drastically changed is in your noticing how your personal boundaries are being trodden upon. At one point, you and your partner took on the belief of "no secrets, nothing withheld."

That actually worked the wrong way for both of you, and now, the two of you are trampling all over those boundaries, as if you both have a right to interfere with the other one's personal space. What's happening, thanks to Saturn Square Uranus, is that you're realizing this isn't working - for either of you.

It's not so much about being completely transparent for the sake of upholding some contract that states you need to bear all; it's more about how bearing all doesn't do anything for either of you outside of making you feel overly exposed and without any mystery at all.

To keep the mystery and excitement in your relationship, you're both going to have to hold back. The drastic change that is coming is in the idea of NOT sharing every single molecule with the other person while knowing that's perfectly OK, too.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This transit brings a true revelation to the forefront of your mind, and it concerns your love life; there's a big change on the horizon, and it's going in a positive direction.

Now, you have a choice: you can take the information you are working with at present, and you can either have a nervous breakdown over it OR, you can have a break-through instead.

The choice is yours, Capricorn, and knowing you, you'll opt for the breakthrough.

You will feel like rebelling, due to Uranus' influence on you, and Saturn's energy will keep you second-guessing yourself - this is where you need to 'go for the goodness' - just trust in the universe and allow yourself to go where the feeling is good.

This means if you love your partner, but you haven't been able to come to terms with something they do that annoys you, then it's up to you to turn the situation around, rather than let it fall apart, and end up filled with regret. You can do this, Capricorn, and it falls on your shoulders to make it so.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may be thinking about your relationship at this point, and this transit isn't helping much when it comes to feeling good about it. You are set in your ways when it comes to love and romance, and your partner just isn't living up to your expectations.

You are completely closed to their ideas and you cannot foresee a change in the future...although, major change is exactly what's around the corner for both of you.

What's going on, Aquarius is that Saturn Square Uranus is an irritant to your already upset feeling, and what you may have to change, in order to rid yourself of this negative view, is the very idea of compromise.

In other words - if you want to save this relationship - and it IS worth saving - then you, Aquarius, need to be more flexible.

Whatever it is that brought you to the place where you cannot bend - that's exactly what needs to be corrected, by you, with the mindset that compromise and flexibility is not only good for you - it will secure your love life for the days to come.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda