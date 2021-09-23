3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 24, 2021

As we start the day on September 24th the energy will have a marked difference to it thanks to the Moon in Taurus and the Sun in Libra-the two ruling signs of Venus, the planet of love.

Three zodiac signs who will have a great day on September 24, 2021, will experience love on a new level.

The energy will feel more calm, secure, and stable which will allow us to take what we’ve learned and start to make some concrete decisions and plans for how to move through what is starting to emerge as the next lesson in our lives.

With recently having gone through the Pisces Full Moon and Aries energy, we might notice wanting to sleep in or take it easier today which is part of it feeling like a better day.

Allow yourself the time to wake up as you feel you need to, skip the gym if even the thought of it sounds exhausting and allow yourself to feel pleasure in your day.

This is part of the combination of Taurus and Libra energy, which together will feel more like we’d be perfectly happy cuddling in our favorite blanket with someone we love while watching the latest Netflix original.

But it doesn’t mean that there isn’t other work to do, and for three zodiac signs, the opportunity to get work done is incredible.

While the main energy that we’re going to be under is that of Taurus and Libra, Venus is currently in Scorpio a deeper, darker, more intense placement than she’s used to.

Currently, opposite Uranus in Taurus means that we’re going to be taking a different look at what that comfort zone is in our own lives and whether it’s actually helping our growth or hindering our progress.

A comfort zone is that space that we can exist within the status quo. We don’t need to work terribly hard; we’re not challenged, we know what we need to do to maintain it, and oftentimes when we become sidetracked with life, we forget that being comfortable isn’t always such a great thing.

Uranus is seeking to disrupt this comfort zone for our own growth.

While in his seven-year cycle of Taurus, this is about making sure that we have the strongest foundations possible which means it’s not just about building new ones but in making sure we’ve let those that are weak fully crumble.

Friday will bring an air of peace, of comfort but also of clarity regarding which foundations in your life truly support your growth and which are just holding you back.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 24, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

While there may have been a few tough days recently, with the Moon turning into your sign, things are starting to improve.

This is because it has a grounding effect on your emotional house and you’re more able to see how you truly are feeling about things versus just triggers that you may be passing through.

Don’t feel like you have to rush to make sense of this energy or use it to your full advantage. After recent events, it’s okay to allow yourself to rest, to be happy with take-away and snuggling.

While there are moments of clarity coming, they aren’t going to be painful sledgehammers to the heart kind, but more of realizing that where you are is exactly where you’re meant to be and making a promise to create more time and space for just that.

While we are all so focused on the journey, the self-work, the learning, and unlearning, what we often forget is that rest needs to be a part of it too.

If we’re only ever watching, listening or reading self-help material on any level all the time then we’re not able to just be ourselves.

Let yourself be human today. Call in a mental health day to work and go off and enjoy the early Autumn weather.

Find your joy and trust that in those moments, you’ll realize that maybe you’ve already left your comfort zone behind.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Take a deep breath. Let your shoulders relax. Let your mouth relax and your tongue soften. Now take another one, more slowly. This in and out softening of your breath and your body is your theme for today. Make time to breathe.

Make time to pause, to relax, to unclench your jaw, to drop your shoulders, and to open your hips.

You have been on a whirlwind of activity lately with some beautiful days and some intense ones and while the more challenging days are right around the corner, today it’s enough to simply just breathe.

Even if you can’t skip out on the responsibilities of the day, you can be more mindful of the energy that you give to it.

Only go at your own pace, take the breaks you never do, walk outside barefoot at lunch, use whatever time you have to embrace life at a slower pace today.

While you may be moving slower today, having some activity like walking or biking will help to move the erratic energy that you’ve had within your body the past week or so.

As you’re allowing yourself to slow down, take notice of how much you take care of the needs of others versus yours and then come home to yourself because there’s a difference in how you feel when you give yourself love too.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Usually, you try to coast through the Autumn after having celebrated your season to the max but this year feels like it’s hitting just a bit different.

You’ve really been challenged in some big areas of self-growth recently which has opened up an entirely new way of seeing the past. But as much as you’re known for enjoying yourself, you’ve been more serious lately.

Part of this was the work and journey you were on, but now it’s time to find and enjoy the balance of both.

We can be both healed and still have fun, we can be at peace yet still crave adventure. This is the journey to realize that you never had to choose one or the other but instead could exist within the sweet spot of both.

Friday brings a day to have fun. A chance to reconnect with a part of yourself that wasn’t sure how it could out now that you’ve up-leveled and changed recently.

Make sure to get others in on the action, especially if there are any old friends that you’ve been thinking about recently. Our tribe will always grow and evolve as we do, but having friends from when we were a different version of ourselves is okay too.

Make time today to reconnect, to have fun, to laugh, and enjoy life. There’s always tomorrow for more work or introspection, it’s enough today to simply just be.

