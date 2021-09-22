3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 23, 2021

While the day holds a good balance of energy between the Aries Moon and Libra Sun, it does hold some challenges in store for a few specific zodiac signs.

In fact, for three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on September 23, 2021, the day's astrology is intense because we are just past the Full Moon.

When we’re encountering post-Full Moon energy alongside an intense astrological time, the possibilities are endless!

We are supposed to be gifted with the strong energy to feel hopeful, inspired even. But the other side of this is that if we’ve been digging in our heels instead of letting go, then often these bursts of beneficial energy end up becoming the reality check we’ve been trying to avoid.

With the Mercury-Pluto Square occurring it’s clear that for many today it is about doing what you’ve been hoping to put off. It is normal to feel this way about big moments or instances.

To not want to say the hard things or make any decisions there’s no going back from. But this is also what life is all about.

Only through destruction can the seeds for the creation be sown on September 23, 2021.

Part of this is perspective too because the truth doesn’t always destroy, sometimes it actually helps us grow.

The most important thing about heading into today is to look honestly and closely at where you’ve been holding on in your life because at first review it feels easier than letting go.

This could be to relationships or friendships that have overstayed their purpose, life situations, or even jobs that are no longer relevant.

One of the most difficult things in life is to decide when to stop trying, but at a certain point, we realize that if we’re only ever trying to fix something then it also means we’re not really enjoying it.

Let go of what weighs you down and find the freedom to attract what is meant for you.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On September 23, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Neptune in Pisces is opposite your sign which means that it may be harder than normal to believe in your dreams. This means that even having hope that things can and will improve could be shaky ground.

The thing to focus on though is that having fears of life or your relationship improving is normal.

Whenever we’re moving from one version of ourselves to another, we’re going to feel some fear because it’s new. There’s nothing to compare it to.

There’s nothing to use as a blueprint for what to expect. But these fears, alongside the unsolicited opinions of others, aren’t what’s determining the possibility; but you.

The more than you can believe in your dreams and not let all the reasons why it won’t work get you down then the more likely you are to succeed. For you, it seems that a particular relationship just isn’t going where you had hoped it would.

You’ve tried different approaches and different methods to make it work, to stick it out, to try to learn and become better but at the end of each day, you’re going to bed alone.

In this case, look at why you’re holding on; while being afraid of being single again or that dreaded question of “Will I be alone forever?” is normal, these thoughts only keep you from moving ahead.

Instead, practice affirmations for yourself. Tell yourself that you’re loved, that you will attract what’s meant for you, and create space for when it does.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As Uranus moves through your sign and forms an opposition to Venus it is time for you to recognize the real-life obstacles that are holding you back.

This isn’t about planning or even beliefs, but what structures do you have in place that are preventing you from feeling like you have freedom.

Think about what it is that you need to truly be happy and feel fulfilled, and then look at what feels like an obligation or responsibility that you have to maintain.

We are supposed to live lives that feel good to us, that we not only have our basic needs provided for but that we feel abundant in.

There is a difference though in this case if this striving for an abundant life is what is holding you back.

Think about your finances and what you spend your money on today, reflect on if big-ticket items like a car or house are what is chaining you to that job you don’t like.

In the same way, reflect on the obligations or responsibilities that you’ve previously agreed or entered into; if there isn’t a reciprocal energy exchange these situations can actually be draining you and not letting you have the time that you need to focus on you and your dreams.

This is the time to decide; are you going to live your life or the version of someone else's?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The theme for you this week as Venus transits your sign is, “Is when is enough going to be enough?”. Sometimes it’s not about chances or more time. It’s not about trying harder or figuring out what you’re doing wrong, but realizing that if someone keeps showing you their truth repeatedly, the only choice we have is to listen or not.

In your case, the rough patch today hits your personal relationships, especially romantic ones as Venus governs them.

Take time today to do an inventory of what is working in your life and what isn’t. This includes those people you’ve given endless chances to and those that don’t ever seem to change how long you give them.

Even if you try to reclassify that person as just a casual friend, don’t underestimate the energy drain of even these types of connections.

Reflect on the closest relationships in your life, romantic or not, and under their name list what they take from you versus what they give you-and with how much consistency.

Remember you teach people how to treat you based on what you accept, and the answer isn’t always asking for more, but sometimes simply walking away.