3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 23, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a great day on September 23, 2021, will sense the energies move their lives in a new direction.

September 23, 2021 brings a lot of astrological changes and it affects Pisces, Sagittarius, and Aquarius zodiac signs the most.

As we begin the day on the 23rd the moon will be in Aries before shifting into Taurus and our Sun will be firmly transiting through Libra Season creating harmony in knowing what to put energy into-and what or whom to just let go of.

The transit of the moon directly following a lunation like a full or new moon always is more potent, which will be the case with our Aries Moon.

It's not a likely beneficial placement, but sometimes we need to find that inner strength to take a stand and declare to ourselves and the world what it is we deserve.

Luckily, any brashness or frustrations that we may feel will be tempered with the Libra Sun who is helping us find a common solution to a challenging life choice or the compromise within a romantic relationship.

Between these two astrological energies taking place on September 23, 2021, we will be feeling more balanced, more energized as we contemplate the meaning of the Pisces Moon and what it seems we are being asked to let go of as we ready ourselves for the next chapter.

Occurring this Thursday, we have three different transits which all are bringing different energy, but yet the theme is still clear; change is in the air.

The only difference is that this isn’t necessarily an unexpected or radical change but rather claiming the path that you’ve already set out on. It’s the inner declaration that this is who I am, and this is the life that I choose to lead.

The first transit today is an aspect between Neptune in Pisces and the North Node in Gemini which is giving us lots of ideas for how to create the life that we want to live.

Under this aspect there is a lot of reorganization that must occur in order for that to happen, so buckle down and deal with things as they come up even if it seems mundane and not at all fun.

In addition, we have the continuing Mercury in Libra square with Pluto in Capricorn and Venus in Scorpio opposite Uranus in Taurus.

Together these transits represent changes, truth, authenticity, love, communication, and the breaking away from anything or anyone that truly isn’t part of our future.

While some might just say it’s one day-all it takes is one day to change your entire life.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On September 23, 2021:

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

With Neptune in your sign as it transits the North Node, you are being a gift of vision and of hope. The North Node is all about the fate that we were born into this life to create and Neptune in your sign represents those most passionate, pure, and soulful intentions on how to create a life that nourishes our spirit.

Lately, you’ve been unsure about what’s next. Knowing with certainty what no longer fits you or the growth that you’ve recently gone through, but making that next jump is a big one.

Many times, on a journey, while they are made up of small steps, we encounter a ravine, a cliff; a moment when our only option is to jump or remain where we are.

You know that there is no going backward and staying still just isn’t an option either, but you’re not yet sure if it’s time to jump just yet.

Have patience as you move through today, likely a big part of the stall has been an important romantic relationship in your life and the unknowns that still existed there. Clarity comes when we’re ready to take the steps of creation.

Things will begin to take shape today and with it, the desire to jump becomes even stronger. This is your moment Pisces, trust everything that brought you here, and trust you’re ready for what comes next.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If it’s felt like all your life you’ve been waiting for this moment, it’s because you have. With Jupiter, your ruling planet, in retrograde right now and creating different transits in the sky it’s a powerful time for you to embrace the person that you’ve become.

The journey of today’s astrology is to speak your truth at all costs. To step into newness and to recognize that wishing something was right, hoping someone was going to be a part of your story forever doesn’t make it what it is meant to be.

As we grow and change so do many of those who are in our lives. Sometimes they transition out, at others, they evolve into a different relationship, but change happens.

Today, realize that the very thing you may be trying to prevent is also exactly what it is you truly want. Even more deeply though, what is the key to the door you’ve been struggling with for some time.

Sometimes when we have a worst-case scenario, we struggle to see that often it’s that very situation that will bring us the future we’ve been dreaming of.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The healing comes in waves and sometimes we wonder when we will have a break. It is okay to be ready for a moment of calm to simply float, but the universe has other plans for you.

There is not a maybe, this year has been intense on multiple levels for you. Whether we’re talking about personal growth, clarity on the past, romantic relationships, or even career there is not one area of your life that has been unaffected.

It has been a lot. As beautiful and amazing as it’s been, it’s also okay to be looking forward to a time when a transformation isn’t a daily requirement.

The reason it’s been like this is that Saturn and Jupiter have been moving through your sign all year highlighting the themes of divine timing, karma, abundance, and fortune. Now, with both retrograde, you are in the final dash to the finish line before these two move out of your sign.

Today is a break in the clouds though, a chance to step back and marvel at how far you’ve come. To have some important conversations, say yes to a new opportunity, and to realize that this life you’re living is one that you’ve created.

This is a story of not just survival, but of thriving. And this shift is what helps the lessons of the year-and the joys of today firmly click into place.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.