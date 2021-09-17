Your daily horoscope for September 18, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

The ending of Virgo season is almost here, and the year is flying by quickly.

This is the last weekend with the Sun in the zodiac sign of Virgo, so get your cleaning chores done as the energy to organize grows stronger.

The Moon will enter the zodiac sign of Pisces, and we are preparing for the Full Moon release that takes place next week.

The Autumnal Equinox will also be here before you know it, so this weekend is perfect for getting prepared for winter season.

If your birthday is on September 18:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include American actresses and models Jada Pinkett Smith and Greta Garbo.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The weekend starts with you being more aware than usual about life and death matters.

In fact, you experience a heightened state of awareness and psychic intuition after the Moon enters Pisces, your sector of spirituality.

The Moon in Pisces can make the next few days slightly uncomfortable for you as your emotions start to take the lead.

It's a good time to lean into these urgings and allow yourself to process whatever comes up including strange dreams or visions about the future.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your friendships can appear to have a spiritual meaning to them, and when you think of someone heavily, don't be surprised if they call or text.

The Moon enters Pisces, your sector of friendships, and a soulmate connection you've experienced in your life may come back around again, maybe not for you to be in each other's lives for a long period of time, but momentarily, with purpose.

Be curious when this happens to see where the universe is leading you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sometimes you just have to trust that things happen for a reason and your life will fall into place at the right time.

The Moon enters Pisces, your sector of career. Something intriguing could transpire to bring a new possibility your way.

You might get an email from a job you applied to a long time ago, or a career posting that was filled is now reopened.

Lots of events can take place bringing you to realize that your options are open and all you need to do is seize them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There are book smarts, and then there is emotional intelligence. You sense things more after the Moon enters Pisces, your sector of higher learning. Lots of signals come to you through various means.

From sequential numbers to words you seem to see consistently. All these are pointing you toward valuable lessons that you need to learn.

You may be on the brink of some sort of spiritual awakening so don't silence your inner voice.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Some gifts are otherworldly by their symbolic meaning that goes beyond their material value.

These are the gifts that mean the most to you right now, especially after the Moon enters Pisces, your sector of shared resources.

You view what others do for you with great appreciation and see the true intentions behind the actions of others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You might struggle with staying in a relationship when problems start to feel out of hand.

Your desire to leave and abandon someone could feel strong as the Moon enters Pisces, your sector of commitment.

You could be where you start to decide that it's time to break up or create distance until you figure things out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What you don't want to do is let the day go on just working and doing things that have no meaning.

The day can fly by consumed by errands and chores once the Moon enters Pisces, your sector of daily duties.

Make time for play or other things that you enjoy beyond getting things done. You could easily lose track of time, so be as conscientious about your schedule as possible.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Keep your hopes up and optimism high. Art. Beauty. All these things become of high importance to you during the day. When the Moon enters Pisces, your sector of creativity.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

You are able to create something of great beauty if you want to. You could really use some quiet time for writing, arting, playing music, or baking up a storm in the kitchen.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There's a warm vibe and positive energy for things that are familiar.

You may feel this big relief when the Moon enters Pisces, your sector of the family, and your home. This is a time of goodbyes and closure.

You may find that some task or problem that you've been dealing with starts to come to an end, and you are freed from the stress that you have had this month.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters Pisces, your sector of communication. Not everything is important enough to hang your hat on.

Words can be spoken that seem to have the depth to them, but there's a lack of action to support what you've been told. In your gut, you knew this was likely to happen. Wishful thinking is not like you, Capricorn.

Hold your head high and let go of pretty lies that seem to promise you something but bring nothing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You could go through rough times today financially and make a recovery, but knowing this may not make it easier on you.

The Moon enters Pisces, your sector of money, so be careful on impulse purchases. Stay mindful of your budget.

Know that some problems you may not be able to solve right now and should not try to throw money at it to do so.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Who you are may grow as you learn to let go of parts of yourself you don't like and want to work on.

The Moon enters Pisces, your sector of identity. It's always good to work on self-improvement. With the Full Moon coming up in your sign, think about what areas of your life are ready for big changes and start planning for it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.