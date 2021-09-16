Love Horoscope For Friday, September 17, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 17, 2021.

Saturn is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius where it is strongly felt, and the energy of this malefic planet holds back a lot of things, especially the way we feel about our relationships.

Control issues are a problem for many zodiac signs on Friday. Saturn will square Venus in Scorpio making it hard to speak up when problems arise.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Friday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sacrifices in the name of love will need to be made, and even though it's not fun to have to delay gratification, it's needed.

Saturn squares Venus in Scorpio placing some limits on your shared resource sector. It's good to be openly communicative with your partner about money as much as possible.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sometimes it's good to have a bit of space from a person to gain perspective. You may not see things in the same light when you're too close to the problem.

Saturn squares Venus in Scorpio putting on hold things involving your relationships. And, distance makes the heart grow fonder becomes more relevant than ever.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's important to take care of yourself and to think about your physical well-being as well as your emotional needs. Saturn squares Venus in Scorpio making it feel tough to do things as it relates to your health.

A partner may even undermine your attempts to diet, exercise or try to put yourself as a priority, but despite the difficulties, strive to do what's right for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Saturn squares Venus in Scorpio, and you may notice romance is harder to come by. You might not get as many emails or responses to your profile if you're on dating apps.

Try not to think it's you or that you are doing something wrong. Every once in a while the astrology of the day favors another area of your life and this is where you ought to put your attention toward.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Saturn squares Venus in Scorpio, and your home life can feel a bit tougher than usual.

There can be tensions related to jealousy or even competition with a mate. It's not easy to be around a person whom you feel you need to walk on eggshells.

Instead of fighting and asserting yourself directly, focus on being the best you that you can be, and let the rest work itself out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Saturn squares Venus in Scorpio, and communication can be tough to manage, and playing phone tag may happen quite a bit.

When you don't hear from someone who is usually responsive, don't assume the worst.

Give others the benefit of the doubt and be positive. Sometimes glitches happen, and today may be one of those days.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Saturn squares Venus in Scorpio, and you may notice some toughness as it relates to your money sector.

You might have to put some financial restrictions into place as it relates to pleasure spending.

A budget could be useful at this time or leave the credit cards at home if you're too easily tempted to shop when you should be saving.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Saturn squares Venus in Scorpio, you may find that you are lonely or feel as though you need space.

Every once in a while it's good to have some distance from others so you can get into your own thoughts and feelings.

You may find it easier to relax when you don't have the pressure to do things for others and can focus on yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Saturn squares Venus in Scorpio, and obstacles to love come up today. This is where you get to show your tenacious spirit.

You might not like to be the pursuer in love, but there's nothing wrong with showing your interest in someone if that's how you feel.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Saturn squares Venus in Scorpio, and friends who you thought were going to be there for you can seem to suddenly not be around.

They may be busy or genuinely overwhelmed by problems related to the pandemic, family members being sick, or worry about the future. When life slows down a bit, they will be back in touch. In the meantime.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Saturn squares Venus in Scorpio, and it can feel as though work is affecting your love life in a negative way. Priorities shift and you may not be able to be everything to all people.

Your lifestyle choices may long for balance, but right now everything you have to focus is related to work, and other items will have to wait because - bills.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Saturn squares Venus in Scorpio, and it's tough to manage school, work, and your spiritual life without some support. Talk to a good friend. Vent when you can.

Don't let your frustration remain inside of you. Clear your energy by writing, working out, or just saying how you feel to a relative who is good at listening.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.