Your daily horoscope for September 16, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn. The Sun will be in Virgo.

We have seven planets in retrograde, so being bold and open is less wanted and introspection is needed.

If your birthday is on September 16:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include singer and songwriter American Nick Jonas, Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Marc Anthony, and

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn and enters Aquarius, your sector of career and social status.

Focus your energy on cultivating and improving Friendships while making new connections.

This is a good day for power networking and meeting people that you may have potential business dealings.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn and enters Aquarius, your sector of personal philosophy and school.

This is a great day for you to sign up to do a class with some friends or plan an art class with your best friend this weekend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn and enters Aquarius, your sector of shared resources.

Sometimes working with other people helps you to expand your access to resources that you need. If you are in a tight spot and need help, be sure to ask within your friendship circle who can help.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn and enters Aquarius, your sector of commitment. If you are having a long-distance relationship or have met someone online, chances are you will meet in person soon. You may find that some of the things that you didn’t realize while chatting online start to reveal themselves in person.

This is a good time to be open-minded and not commit too quickly before you have given time to discover what each other is about.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn and enters Aquarius, your sector of daily duties.

It’s a good day for you to think outside the box and try something that you have not done in the past in order to solve a problem.

Don’t let yourself become limited by what you have done before and didn’t work. Now is a good time to try new things.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn and enters Aquarius, your sector of creativity.

Today is wonderful for you to go on Pinterest and check out all the new pens that are available for ideas that you want to implement during the fall.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn and enters Aquarius, your sector of home and the family.

Connecting with family is wonderful when you can do it in person, but sometimes you have to lean on technology. Schedule a FaceTime call or send a text to let someone know you’re thinking about them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn and enters Aquarius, your sector of. communication. It’s a good day to revamp some things that you do online.

If you blog, or send out a lot of these letters and emails, this is a great Day to look at your coffee and do a revision. Or if you plan to send out holiday letters to friends and family, now’s a good time to write your first draft.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn and enters Aquarius, your sector of money.

If you’ve been thinking about cryptocurrency, before you dive in check out some of the white papers online to get some knowledge about the latest news and what is going on that you need to know before investing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn and enters Aquarius, your sector of money.

It's a good day for you to take inventory and to look at the stock market even if you have no plans and investing.

If your company offers retirement solutions, it’s a good day to check out what they have available so you can plan ahead for the new year.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn and enters Aquarius, your sector of hidden enemies.

The more friends you have the more likely it is that you will find someone that you bump heads with.

Chances are you may find yourself in a position to have a heart-to-heart conversation with someone that you need to smooth things out with.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn and enters Aquarius, your sector of karma.

It's always a good idea not to take things too lightly when you sent that there’s a serious talk to them.

Be willing to look at some of the things that need to be worked on in your life and don't be afraid to address conflict head-on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.