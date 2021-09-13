Love Horoscope For Tuesday, September 14, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 14, 2021.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius and it will work in harmony with Jupiter, the planet of luck and growth.

The Sun will continue to transit Virgo, keeping things practical for relationships on the rocks.

We are invited to take on a new attitude and mindset with the Half Moon in Sagittarius.

On Tuesday, with the Moon in harmony with Jupiter, we believe in luck and learn to appreciate the things in life that involve freedom and exploration and are pushed to enjoy much more than before.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Tuesday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus squares Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of friendships, so get ready.

Not everyone will see what you see in your partner, and this can be a cause of contention.

You may feel torn between the love of your best friend and the love of a person you’ve recently met.

What a tough spot for you to find yourself in! But, stand strong, Aries. Knowing how to stand your ground will get you through.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus squares Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of career and social status, and you love it when you shine. Others may not feel the same way.

It’s important to learn to stand on your own two feet. You may be thinking that your partner’s support is necessary for you to be successful in life. And, when you don’t get what you’re asking for, it causes you to feel like you’re going to fail.

This is so untrue, Taurus. And, during this transit, you may learn some important lessons about what it means to be independent even if you are inter-dependent in your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus squares Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of beliefs and spiritual lessons.

Disappointment may feel hard to accept. It’s hard to accept that certain prayers will never be answered, and if you’ve been asking for an ex to return to you, and they have not, your heart may question your belief in a higher power.

There can be other plans that the universe has in store for you, and you get to learn the reason why later.

Although you cannot see into the future, the time is vast and love will be more than you could ever dream.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus squares Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of secrets.

Sometimes getting told what you have suspected all along is all you need for closure.

Despite the fact that someone comes clean about having had an affair or lying to you, and asks for forgiveness, your heart may decide that you’ve had enough.

It’s time for you to move on. Even if you forgive, you cannot forget, and let your guard down any further.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus squares Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of partnerships.

It may be time to break up and call it quits, especially if you are at the end of your rope.

There’s been enough trying and talking that goes around in circles and gets you nowhere.

You’re ready to cut your ties and despite the fact that you still love the other person, the situation isn’t working and it’s clear to see. This transit may push your decision-making over the threshold and have you determined not to pretend anymore.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus squares Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of health.

To get a handle on your concern, worry, and anxiety, you may feel like you need to take drastic measures.

It’s really up to you as to how you will manage her emotions right now. It can be difficult to admit that you need help, but it’s also a step of bravery.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus squares Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of romance.

It’s one thing to love someone for what they can do for you, but it’s another thing that when you’re together there’s a certain magic in the air.

You were looking for the spark that you can’t deny regardless of where you are or what you’re doing together. Hold out for it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus squares Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of parents.

You are ready to move out of your family's home and start your own journey through life.

It can feel challenging at times and also impossible when you look at how expensive everything has become. But, it’s not going to be forever where you will need to lean on the family to make ends meet. Stay optimistic, your time will come.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus squares Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of communication.

It’s worthless to argue with someone who refuses to see any side but their own.

You were going to drive yourself insane trying to prove a point. If someone really wanted to understand what it was you were trying to say they would make the effort. Don’t waste any more of your time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus squares Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of personal property.

It’s important for you to stand firm on what you know to be true.

Even if you were trying to sell a house or let go of some property in order to move somewhere else, the journey is not going as smoothly or as quickly as you had hoped.

Stay diligent. There are things that will begin to improve before the end of this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus squares Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of personal development.

It’s going to get some time alone into work on things that you love.

The beauty of me-time is that it allows you a chance to regain a personal perspective that enhances every area of your life including love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus squares Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of spirituality.

You may be so busy this week that it will be difficult for you to spend time doing your meditation or prayers.

Despite the fact that you don’t have a lot of wiggle room when it comes to your schedule, try to spend a little bit of time getting your love cup filled by your higher power whether it be while driving in the car or traveling to and from work.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.