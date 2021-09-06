Love Horoscope For Tuesday, September 7, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 7, 2021.

Love is a bit rough around the edges on Tuesday as the Moon in Virgo changes zodiac signs to enter Libra, and does so while the Moon conjuncts Mars.

Mars governs passion, anger, drive, and motivation.

While in Virgo, Mars encourages perfectionism which can lead to a false sense of pride.

On Tuesday, the Moon entering Libra wants us to remain mindful and balanced once it is in the zodiac of Libra.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon conjunct Mars in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of health.

Stress can be a real problem for you right now, and anger can be one of the ways your body reveals how you are feeling.

When you start to sense that you are upset, note that this is you entering the red zone.

Relationships can be a trigger for you, and cause you to feel anxious. Detach when you need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon conjunct Mars in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of play.

Your desire to have fun can collide with your need to be responsible.

You may struggle with finding a way to have the best of both worlds. While a partner may or may not be able to help you accomplish what you set out to do, a resolution is in your own hands.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon conjunct Mars in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of home.

Sometimes you desperately need just to stick with things you know. You may not want to change anything at all. You might even come across a slightly stubborn and difficult when it comes to having your way.

Sometimes that’s just the way it is. And it’s best just to accept this part of yourself; tomorrow will be different.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon conjunct Mars in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of communication. Don’t try to argue unnecessarily.

Some battles may not work out as you would like them to. If possible, set another day and time to hold a difficult conversation.

You may appreciate a little bit of space instead of forcing a matter that can wait.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon conjunct Mars in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of money.

Without realizing it, you may come across as slightly territorial over things that you have earned and brought into your relationship.

It’s a good time to evaluate your personal feelings about money and realize that sometimes unwillingly you may be difficult when discussing finances.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon conjunct Mars in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of identity.

It can be easy for you to judge yourself harshly right now. You are hyper-critical over certain things that involve yourself.

Work on self-forgiveness, and be patient as you change the things that you want to improve. There's no need to rush progress.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon conjunct Mars in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of enemies.

Knowing that certain people don’t accept your relationship can become a serious problem.

You may feel as though you need to assert or make an ultimatum to your partner.

This could be a wrong approach. Try to tackle the problem, not the individual, and see what you can do to make things better as a team.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon conjunct Mars in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of friends.

Your friends are going through relationship problems, and they can act in ways that are unpleasant.

It’s OK to be there for them despite their own frustrations, however, it may still be hard for you to handle their attitude.

You may need to manage your own personal boundaries while loving someone through a tough time, and set a time for when you will detach with love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon conjunct Mars in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of reputation.

You should not have to fight for your respect, however, right now you may feel as though that is the battle of your face.

Friends other people whom you may not know well, and your fears all seem to be against your ideas. Call a time out, Sagittarius. You may need it, as things start to show you the way to go.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon conjunct Mars in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of learning. Love teaches hard lessons at times.

You may be playing the role of a tough-love teacher today. Even though you are the one having to make the difficult calls, it still is hard on your heart.

Do something nice for yourself that helps you to get through this challenging time, as you know you’re doing the right thing, but still feel that this is a thankless process.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon conjunct Mars in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of secrets.

It’s important to note that you cannot force someone to tell you things that they don’t want to.

It’s not good to pry or try to figure out what someone else is hiding.

It’s best to step away and allow the universe to reveal what it is you need to know. Wait in anticipation for it, and if it doesn't happen, it was not for you to know.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon conjunct Mars in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of commitment.

Despite the fact that you may want someone to admit they are ready to settle down or be exclusive, it may not be the right time to jump to that point in your relationship.

Some things work out on their own. Be patient. If it’s meant to be it will be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.