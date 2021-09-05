Love Horoscope For Monday, September 6, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 6, 2021.

The Sun spends the day in Virgo, and we are analytical and organized with ideas, relationships, our plans, and we want to do the best we can to get things right.

We have a fresh shot at love during the New Moon in Virgo, and Venus in Libra gets ample support from Jupiter to make big changes.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Monday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, September 06, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There's so much room for growth in your love life right now as Venus trines Jupiter.

You get a power boost from your friends, and this can fuel your confidence so you feel encourages to give love another shot.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You needed a little break from it all, but now you're ready to try new things.

It's super healthy for you to go out and enjoy your life right now while Venus Trine Jupiter.

Take the opportunity to travel or to have some fun when you get it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Ditch negative beliefs about love. You win some and you lose some, Gemini.

Things are looking better for you, and as Venus Trine Jupiter opens up romance and love, expect new doors to appear.

You may even make a soulmate connection this week, and it could be a friendship that remains meaningful and everlasting.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your desire to be comforted and feel like you're in the right situation with your partner can grow stronger right now. Even your insecurities start to be more obvious to you.

This is a good time to work on emotional problems that inhibit you from finding true love. Don't let what you see scare you. Dive in and search for understanding and healing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There's a good amount of information that the universe is trying to feed you during Venus Trine Jupiter.

Different aspects about your life, from love to friendships, are there for you to work on and to discuss.

What do you keep arguing about with your mate? Where do you feel that your friendship could do better? Discuss it and don't be afraid to say what's on your mind - really.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Money problems can hinder how comfortable you feel about getting married or going out with friends. Dating can be expensive, and if you're worried about spending too much you may pull back, and this could be wise for now.

Venus trine Jupiter has you hyper alert about concerns related to your finances. Listen to your instincts. Regroup and see what would work for you instead of blindly going out and getting in over your head in one night.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have dreams and desires, too, Libra. And you want to see your hopes about love come true. But, this is not a time to compromise what you want with a person you're unsure of.

You don't have to settle for less than you think is good for you, Libra. You need to remember that sometimes waiting is worth your while, even if it takes longer than you hoped.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

People who love you, even when they are well-intentioned, can try to protect you more than you want because they aren't letting you get beyond what they think you did in the past.

You are trying to earn trust, and it's hard to do. You may not ever get it back fully from others, but you still need to live your best life now. Try not to let the negativity get to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's so good when you can get together with your friend and just get things off of your chest. You need a person in your life that you can open up to and tell how you feel when it comes to your ex or your current relationship.

There's no better day to spend with your bestie this week then today when Venus trines Jupiter and activates your friendship sector giving blessings to conversations that will take time to work through.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may have to work a bit harder than everyone else right now, but that's partially because your role in life is different. You're building for a leadership role in your love life and external relationships.

So, this puts a lot of responsibility on you to fulfill. And, this can also take a lot of your time. The sacrifices you are making, do them for the right reasons. Be sure that they are for love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

To love others, you have to believe in yourself to a certain extent. You may be doubting your capacity to love at times, but that doesn't mean you can't love someone unconditionally. it's a process.

You are learning that to accept someone for who they are, also means, you will be there to embrace flaws as they work through them. It's a beautiful thing, but it does take time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Some secrets don't ever seem to go away, and you find yourself still going through things you wished you had healed from by now. The past can be painful for you, and for all that love you, too.

Trust in your higher power to get you through the worst of it, emotionally. Others will be there for you, too, even if you're not ready to let people know what's going on in your personal life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.