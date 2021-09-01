Love Horoscope For Thursday, September 2, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 2, 2021.

The Moon is in a vulnerable position despite the fact that it transits Cancer, it's place of dignity.

Mercury has entered the zodiac sign of Libra, and although we often associate Libra to love it's has a warrior side to it's energy, too.

During the next few days while Mercury is at a critical degree in Libra we are unsteady and needing to find our focus.

A sense of change can create a need for more patience and compassion until it passes this stage starting next week.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Thursday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, September 02, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Home may not feel so safe, so you can find solace in your external relationships.

We all need a place to run when life gets intense, and despite the fact that others may see this as you being disloyal to your relationship, you're not looking to replace who you love, but find a way to refill yourself when things seem to be draining and too dark to see the light.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Communication is work, and you may try really hard to say things in a way that others understand, but there are times when you just can't do it.

The fact that miscommunication happens more often than you would like can be a source of frustration and anxiety. However in the mess there is also a message and it's called opportunity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You can't buy love but you can purchase romance. Romantic nights. Candlelight dinner. Flowers can be bought, too.

So, despite the fact that you can't make someone care, you can bring them beyond like just because of how you treat them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's you vs them these days. You have things you want to do with your life, and they are trying to make you live life according to their own terms.

You don't have to like what they say, AND you don't have to get permission to do things your way. That's the beautiful part of adulting, and also it means you are responsible for your choices, even when it comes to love that works or doesn't.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are thinking about the past and you've been talking about it more lately. You may have tried to move on too quickly after a break up only to realize that tabling your hurt feelings made things worse for you.

You fooled yourself into thinking that you were over the relationship, but you were not. Now you have to do the work despite the fact that time has passed. For your heart, it did not. You're still stuck in the past.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your friends have been overstepping a big boundary, and you know you need to say something but it's super hard to do.

You go through the thought process of what if they don't listen or don't want to believe you when you complain? Pay attention, Virgo. How people treat you matter, and if they don't treat you right, they aren't meant to be in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

it's so hard to shift gears when you go from making an amazing impact with your peers to coming home to a partner who doesn't respect you or give you the same treatment you're used to receiving at work.

You have to really start to think about how this relationship feeds into your life. You may not be able to change that person, but you can do things that improve your life - yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may not like karma or even want to believe that it's real. It's hard to imagine that life would ever deal a harsh blow to someone who deserves it after all the torture you've been put through for what seems to be no reason at all.

However your X may seem the light now as they start to experience the ramifications of their choices. You don't have to go back when they call saying sorry, but you can redirect their attention back on to themselves.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friends do things for each other. They are there when others are not, and this is why your best friend feels more like family to you.

They are the person you can tell your secrets to or helps you during a time of need, and your loyalty to the friendship is because you know you can depend on your relationship during the worst of times.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Something can change that improves your love life.

You might be seeing more remote opportunities where you're able to be at home working or provide a new money-making stream to help you cover costs that have been a source of contention at home. Things are going to look up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Restoring faith after it's been lost from a relationship takes a lot of work, but the reason you blame the universe, god or fate for why your love life isn't want you need right now is because you've been putting people on a pedestal instead of yourself.

When you start to respect yourself more, you'l see that you are less tolerant of negative traits than you were before. You will see them sooner and not want to engage.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Talking is one way to bring a bit of romance into your love life. You can share your thoughts, dreams and ideas.

You can be open about what is on your mind. There's really not much you can't share with a person who is becoming a best friend. In fact that's what friendships are for.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.