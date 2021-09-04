Your daily horoscope for September 5, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

The Moon will spend the evening in the zodiac sign of Virgo after the Moon completes its day-long transit through Leo.

On Sunday, there are plenty of opportunities to improve your relationships as the Moon harmonizes with Venus in Libra.

If your birthday is on September 5:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include British singer/songwriter Freddie Mercury, American actor Michael Keaton, American outlaw Jesse James.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, September 05, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Take care of yourself, and make your wellness a priority. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo your sector of work and health.

It's a good time to start a new fitness routine. Set a few new goals and look at your diet or exercise habits and make some improvements.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo your sector of creativity, and it's the perfect time to start a new project after the New Moon.

Getting organized is an important part of play. You need to set the stage so that there's no distractions or interruptions to your creative flow.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There are lots of things you can do with your family, and you might want to create a schedule of activities you all would enjoy.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo your sector of home and family. Let them weight in what they would like to do. Gather ideas and see what works.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's good to keep the lines of communication open.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, and you are more conversational and intrigued in learning from others and hearing what's going on with friends and people you haven't spoken in awhile.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's good to plan for the future and to do so with thoughtful intent. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo your sector of money and personal property.

There's cosmic support in finding the things you want to buy, such as a new investment property or a collectible item. it's a great day to go shopping.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You don't always know what you want, and it takes time to figure it out. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo your sector of identity. So self-discovery is an important activity to participate in today.

Study a topic you want to learn more about. Take into consideration where your weaknesses are at work and look at how to improve your skills.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

People don't always show you who they are, and it can feel like it was too late to know until something negative happens. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo your sector of hidden enemies.

It's not easy to realize that you were wrong about someone, but once you realize that the relationship is unhealthy, it may be time to consider cutting ties or distancing yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your relationships have value, and how you invest your time and energy into them matter. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo your sector of friendships.

Schedule a dinner date for the upcoming week. Try to be more proactive about staying in touch. Be better about shortening the gap of time that you catch up with each other.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Planning to be successful takes time and you don't want to waste time on a dead-end job.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo your sector of career and social status.

This is a great time for you to start job hunting or look at educational programs that help you to make a career change.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have been thinking about going back to school or what types of work you might enjoy more than your current job.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo your sector of higher learning, and searching for your next opportunity can be fruitful for you.

If you're concerned about financial resources, look into scholarship or grant opportunities, and if needed, fill out your FAFSA.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Things are starting to look up for someone you know, and you may become the beneficiary of a gift that they know you need or want to have.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo your sector of shared resources, and a gift could be given to you in that you didn't expect. If you need something, ask.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You need someone to be there for you, and you have been so good about helping people that you are in need.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo your sector of commitment, and you might meet someone that turns your life around in a good way, and brings into your life that was missing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.