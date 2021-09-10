Your weekly horoscope for September 13 to 19, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs. Here's what the stars have in store for you.

We start the week out with Venus in Scorpio, a helpful Half Moon in Sagittarius, with lunar aspects Sextile Mercury and Jupiter.

As we progress through the week, we sail through Mars in Virgo on the 14, Moon Trine Uranus on the 15th, Moon Trine Mars on the 16th, Venus Square Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius on the 17th, Moon Conjunction Jupiter on the 18th, and lastly, we round off with a Pisces Moon Sextile Uranus.

We are spending our final week in Virgo while readying ourselves for Libra season.

We are looking at the potential for success in business on the 16th, and a possibility for strife on the 14th and 17th.

This week is one focused on financial gain and correct decision-making, with less concentration on love and romance.

The week will require us to pay attention to detail; there are successes to be had, as long as we are focused and clearheaded.

While Mars is still in Virgo, as it is this week, we must use the confidence we receive from this transit to create and produce great things.

This week comes with the potential for greatness and transformation.

Horoscope For The Week Of September 13 - 19, 2021:



Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You would be well advised this week to take time for yourself so that you can prepare for a meeting that is yet to come - one that you will be arranging.

This is a business-oriented week for you, and you are almost guaranteed success in your efforts, although your success lies in your ability to convince others of your plan's productivity.

With a controlled plan in order, you will be able to present your ideas to others in a persuasive manner, which is why you need to spend some time on your own, finessing it.

You must also pay attention to any health issue, during the week. You are safe and assumed healthy, but it is a wise idea for you to get a check-up or a routine visit, just to be sure.

Keywords: retreat, collaboration, health



Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is the week where you can place love above business and throw yourself into it, fully. Mars energy works well with you, and you will be experiencing this as passion and deep sexual interest in your partner - or the person you might be dating.

You are someone who is less interested in casual sex and more inclined towards a committed and dedicated relationship, however, you need that person to be on the same level as you are, sexually.

You will find that this week, as you and your partner reach for new heights in love and romance. Take this poetic, intense energy and create something amazing with it.

Keywords: passion, art, partnership



Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is a very solid week for you, in terms of planning and travel. You are able to focus and put your mind on what is important to you, and it so happens that career and job efforts are slated for success. Family matters may have you troubled, and if you so choose, this week, your communication skills will be on tap, making family connections easier and more complete.

You will be able to parlay any business endeavors into successful ones, as long as you 'seize the day' so to speak. Opportunity is on your side, but it depends on your own proactive mentality. In other words, if you want the success, it's yours, but you must take advantage of the good timing.

Keywords: pursuit, career, opportunity

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You will feel the dominant energy of Mars this week, and ironically, it will work for its best hand in your home life. All things related to the home itself, as well as your life at home will be affected in a positive way.

This means you will make firm decisions as to what must be done, what must change, and what you can look forward to, in terms of home and security. This is also a very healing week for you, as your work on the home will bring you a sense of peace and purpose. If you have felt a little off-base over the last few weeks, you should be feeling a bit more like your old self again during this one.

Keywords: healing, domestic, connection



Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are about to experience an incredible week, Leo, in terms of career success and new ventures. Your home life will give you the security you need to feel safe and sound as you pursue all the open doors that have recently been presented.

You are encouraged to 'go for it' and your presence in the workplace will not only be necessary, but it will also be helpful to others. You will be of great assistance to others who fail to understand certain financial issues, and you will be able to get them back on their feet. You enjoy helping others, especially when you see the success your guidance provides.

Keywords: helper, home, renewal

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

During your birthday season, you will be feeling very special; all the attention is on you, and because of its positive and flattering nature, you will develop a smooth confident way of doing things this week, Virgo. While you may receive expensive gifts, you may also feel inspired to spend money; the atmosphere this week is all about financial transactions.

What feels like shopping and fun one day, can easily turn to overspend and getting into trouble, the next. It is advisable for you to honor your gifts, but to keep a lid on the over-expenditures. Use some of the birthday energy to create, and do not let yourself extend further than your own personal limit.

Keywords: confidence, creativity, debt

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is a tricky week for you, Libra, as you will be feeling two things very strongly: anxiety - and clarity. You can make this work for you, however. Notice your reactions to things as they come up; Be a conscious participant in the creation of your own world. If you see yourself bending towards an anxiety-ridden situation, then walk the other way.

Know that you are on the right track and that if you play by the rules this week, you'll get the preferred outcome. At work, you will excel, however, you need to keep it pro. Stick to the plan and you'll feel the balance and aforementioned clarity. Veer from the path of proper conduct, and you will be seeking out the anxiety.

Keywords: vision, foresight, professionalism

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There's an excellent chance that you will partake in a business venture this week that leads to enormous success.

You will know this by mid-week, and towards the end of the week, you can start planning your big night out, for celebration. Whereas you may have been feeling somewhat drained in the recent past, your energy levels, this week, are way up high, and this kind of 'rush' really suits you.

Your confidence will soar, which, in turn, will make you a magnet for love. Everyone loves a winner, and you will get to experience the positive reactions to you and your efforts early in the week. You are an inspired go-getter, and it looks good on you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Keywords: festivity, love, inspiration

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This week is your 'big idea' week, and with the help of your ruling planet, Jupiter, you will be able to communicate this grand idea to those in the position of making it a reality. There is no time for laziness or regret - there is only forward motion, and you will be only too happy to ride this wave of light and progress.

While your social life may seem to flow well, you will hardly even notice as you'll be so preoccupied with making money and sharing professional ideas. That spearheaded drive of yours will rise to the top during this week. You've needed this kind of challenge for a while now. Use that supportive universal energy to complete projects and start new ones.

Keywords: unique, ambitious, momentum

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Everything about this week says 'take it up a notch' where it comes to business and finance. This means - charge more, ask for a raise, refuse bad pay, demand better offers. You are fully in your game now, and this week is the pay-off week.

You know exactly what you're worth, so don't let anyone get over on you; you work way too hard to be downplayed for your efforts. Let those in your life know that you are no mere 'gun for hire' but that you come with a skill set that is worth the price. When you stand your ground on this issue, you will be respected for your self-esteem.

Keywords: wealth, accolades, authority

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This week is all about pacing yourself. You are in the beginning stages of something important, career-wise. You have the foresight of where it's all going, yet you have to play your cards right if this thing is ever going to get off the ground.

Patience is indeed a virtue here, especially if you see yourself as successful in the long run. This also means that you need to know when NOT to act when to hold back. Discretion will see you through to the end, so you need to watch your moves while keeping an eye on the prize. It's all about playing the game, and not jumping to the end before the time is right.

Keywords: development, restraint, progress

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

This week should usher in for you a newness - change is here, and it is up to you, now, to welcome it in. You will feel it in your bones, and you will know that this is an opportunity for growth. This will play out in the field of health and well-being.

You are in need of physical change - something has been dragging you down over the last few months, and there's a good chance it's your actual physical body. You are not in any danger, but you have wanted to redirect your health towards a cleaner lifestyle, with less excess.

You need to be complete with the idea that you are the number one person in your life and that you have to take care of yourself, no matter what. This week has the potential to bring out that kind of commitment.

Keywords: pivot, priority, physicality

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda