Love Horoscope For Wednesday, September 1, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 1, 2021.

The Sun in practical Virgo shows support to an emotionally charged Moon in Cancer providing work as a means for processing our feelings.

Little things that help to keep the mind off of tough times include sticking close to home, tending to chores and the day-to-day details that provide a sense of normalcy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn bringing intensity to your sector of career and social status.

When you want someone to respect you, but they don't (and say they love you) you really have to think about what that means.

You have to decide what type of treatment you're willing to accept. In the name of love, lack of respect is still wrong.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn bringing intensity to your sector of beliefs.

You may be going through a tough time right now as you try to wrap your mind around the way you feel about others. You are questioning everything.

And, part of the reason why is that you're changing. You aren't who you used to be, yet you're not fully certain what that means.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn bringing intensity to your sector of secrets. It is so hard to keep a secret from others.

You have been holding on to fears that you've kept hidden inside your heart.

But you know that holding on to them, even if you are working on the healing process is still limiting. You need time to figure things out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn bringing intensity to your sector of partnerships. Relationships change.

Time, problems, fun, and the joys make you become a new person. You someone who needs a little bit more understanding and patience.

People who knew you before may not notice right away that you've worked so much on yourself, but give them time to get to know the new you. They will find you so delightful to be around.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn bringing intensity to your sector of health.

When you decide that you're going to take better care of your health and well-being so many other areas of your life fall into place.

You start to see that the things you held so close to you that were toxic no longer have room and the people in your life who needed you to remain weak start to leave your side, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn bringing intensity to your sector of romance.

When a powerful emotion comes upon you and you cannot deny the truth, it's almost impossible to go back to normal.

You feel the rush of embarrassment and also excitement. Perhaps love is about to be birthed between you and someone special.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn bringing intensity to your sector of communication.

You are struggling to keep an opinion to yourself. You have been wanting to get these feelings off your chest and say what is on your mind.

But your partner isn't ready for you to confront them. You know that you have to be sensitive to this fact.

As hard as it is to wait, it's important, and you're going to be glad you honored the time needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn bringing intensity to your sector of money.

You are spending on things to fill a void in your life. The reason that you feel an emptiness inside is that you haven't found what you need.

You're a complex person, and simple isn't going to satisfy you. You need a full life filled with hobbies, relationships and challenges that keep your mind engaged and your heart full.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn bringing intensity to your sector of personal development.

Love changes things There's an intensity that makes you want to be better, even if it's not for someone else, but mainly for yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn bringing intensity to your sector of karma.

You don't need to make right what you did not do wrong. Sometimes people will carrying their past around like a badge and you have to let them work on their pain on their own terms while you love them for who they are, even if you don't understand.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn bringing intensity to your sector of friends.

You are arguing with a friend more than usual about your choices in love an in other areas of your life. It's their way of trying to protect you, but you need space to figure things out on your own.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus squares Pluto in Capricorn bringing intensity to your sector of reputation.

You are learning to work through all the problems you face right now, and some of it has been caused by gossip from others.

The best way to silence the back-talkers is to live life on your own terms, and explain little or nothing at all.

