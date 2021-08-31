Your daily horoscope for September 1, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

The Moon leaves Gemini to enter the sign of Cancer where it is home.

The Moon squares Mercury in Libra bringing moodiness into our relationships. Misunderstandings are easy to come by and difficult to work through.

If your birthday is on September 1:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, September 01, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer at the end of the day, activating your solar house of home and the family.

It's time to pull closer to your heart the things that you hold dear.

Aim for comforts, pleasures and people who give you a strong sense of security and reassurance that everything is going to be OK.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer at the end of the day, activating your solar house of communication.

You need your privacy now more than ever. The Moon creates a urning for quiet spaces and simple pleasures. Live life within the known. Adventure can wait.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer at the end of the day, activating your solar house of money and personal property. What do you treasure?

You have to take inventory of your life and your values. Doing an assessment of the things you cherish so you can value and care for them is essential, especially this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer at the end of the day, activating your solar house of identity. Deep down inside you know what you want and need.

You have been reflecting on things that you hold inside of your heart and don't want others to know or to see. You may not be ready to share your most vulnerable side yet, but you will - soon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer at the end of the day, activating your solar house of hidden enemies.

Should you keep your enemies close? There are times when knowing the type of company you keep is essential.

You aren't in a position to ditch this relationship so, buying time, learning who they are and why things would never work is where you stand right now.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer at the end of the day, activating your solar house of friendships. Some friends you could never do without.

You need these people in your life and when you don't get to spend time together as much as you'd like to do, you feel as though something is missing. The next few days aim to get your friendship fix.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer at the end of the day, activating your solar house of career and social status. Your desires for success aren't something you share with everyone.

You have to keep certain things safe-guarded from harm. You don't need the evil eye of someone who is jealous of your ambition or afraid that the world doesn't have room for you both to keep you playing small.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer at the end of the day, activating your solar house of higher learning.

You know that you have areas that you need to work on. You don't have to announce these flaws to the world.

Your personal life is private and deserves to be respected by others, and yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer at the end of the day, activating your solar house of shared resources.

When someone gives you a gift in private, cherish the moment. It's so sweet to have moments that aren't shared on social media for the world to see but instead felt heart-to-heart by the two of you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer at the end of the day, activating your solar house of commitments.

Deciding that you want someone or something is a personal matter. It's private and takes time for you to figure it out.

You need time. Don't rush something that is asking you to give up your whole life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer at the end of the day, activating your solar house of daily duties.

Your attention turns toward home and the things that you have left unfinished.

You have your hands full. There's so much to be done, and you may not have time to do it all, but you will find a way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer at the end of the day, activating your solar house of creativity. Imagination and creating things thrive in quiet environments.

Carve out a little bit of time on the sofa or kitchen table and enjoy a little drawing, painting or making something that you're proud to gift of display for others to see.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.