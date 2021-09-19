3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week Starting September 20, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a great week starting September 20, 2021, have lots to look forward to.

It's almost going to feel as though we've been selected by hand to have an exclusively good week - and if there were a cosmic body from which that hand would extend, it would be the Full Moon in Pisces entering Aries.

While this astrological transit can oftentimes lead to confusion and false hope, there's always something special about the Full Moon, and for some, it means a time of hope and promise.

To enhance our experience of positivity, we have Moon Trine Venus - which may put us in an amorous mood, and Mercury Trine Jupiter, which should make our romantic words flow all the more easily.

Which three zodiac signs will have a great week starting September 20 to 26, 2021?

It's a good week for love for Taurus, Virgo, and Scorpio zodiac signs, and if we are lucky enough to fall within the astrological preferences - we may just be giddy by the week's end.

Those preferences will be given to Taurus, Virgo, and Scorpio, so if your sign is one of these, you can expect positive surprises and joyful engagements.

What you do this week has the potential to bring about powerful and positive changes; trust in the power of astrology and know that if it's good - it's GOOD. Don't bring in that doubt - there's no place for it in your world, during this week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are both pragmatic and spiritual at the same time, and the Full Moon in Aries will inspire you to bring them both together, as you dream of the future. It's time to make realistic plans, with faith and magic in your intention.

You know what you want, but you feel you need a little cosmic boost this week.

Good thinking - because the Moon is on your side, and if you phrase your intention as an affirmation, you will begin to manifest that dream as you envision it.

If you are one who dabbles in 'the craft' then you'd be well matched by this Full Moon event - get your candles out, and start your journey into the wonderful world of manifesting your best wishes. Mercury Trine Jupiter is here to give you all the space you need to express yourself. Go for it!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Someone's got a birthday this week, Virgo, and that would be you. Generally, you try not to care about things like this, and yet, for some reason - you really want a good birthday and you really want people to pay attention to you this week.

You're about to get what you want - and that is because you are loved.

Everyone shows up for you this week - and yes, while it seems typical of birthday attention, it's not just that. It's because people love and believe in you a whole lot more than you know - and this week, they will show their love.

Your skeptical nature will be flipped onto its ear, and yes, Virgo, you may even come to believe that this week is truly one of the best ones ever. Happy birthday, dear one.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When the Moon is in Aries, you're in a good place - and when it's Full, in Aries, it's like you've been handed the key to the kingdom: everything is yours for the asking. Doors of opportunity will open to you this week, Scorpio, and you will know exactly how to conduct yourself.

You will have one exceptional moment this week - it will come as a surprise and it will be stunning, and unexpected.

Your sense of gratitude and humility will be at an all-time high, and you'll notice how incredible that makes you feel.

While it's very 'un-Scorpio' to show the world your soft side, don't be surprised if during this very week you reveal a side to yourself that is pure mushball.

You're not as bad as they say, in fact, you're kind of nice when you put an effort in. And that is exactly what you'll be doing this week, Scorpio. Don't worry - we won't tell anyone.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda