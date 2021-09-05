Weekly Love Horoscope For September 6 - 12, 2021, For All Zodiac Signs

Your weekly love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting the week of Monday, September 6 and lasting through Sunday, September 12, 2021.

During the week ahead we will begin with an influx of energy surrounding passion, new beginnings and love.

After that the week is relatively quiet except for Venus moving into Scorpio on Friday. While it may seem that the majority of the week is quiet, that’s only because the energy that starts our week off will be lingering into the days to come.

So often in terms of love we debate the proper timing for a new beginning and while it’s something that may cause stress the one thing that’s clear is that when it’s time to take that step the universe will make it so obvious that you have no choice but to say yes.

The only factor in being ready for a new beginning is to make sure that you have properly closed out anything from the past. Whether this is lessons or even past relationships, drawing those boundaries and finding closure for yourself creates the space for new love or new developments in your relationship to take place.

Under the dark sky of the New Moon in Virgo, the energy is clear; it’s time for a new beginning in love. It’s time to take a chance, to follow our hearts and to remember that our passion clears the way for our purpose.

The only thing we have to do is take the opportunity that the universe is giving us.

Following on the heels of this intense and loving energy, Venus will move into Scorpio at the end of the week bringing desire and passion back into any relationships that have felt more preoccupied with other things recently.

This also creates an opportunity to go deeper into our conversations with our partner and potential love interests. Together this energy allows us to not just take the new beginning that is being offered but to see there is no time like now to take that step into our future.

Weekly love horoscope forecast for the week of Monday, September 6 to Sunday, September 12, 2021:

Monday September 6, 2021—New Moon in Virgo

A powerful time for change and new beginnings as the Moon trines Uranus creating an opportunity to move ahead without much chaos or bumps in the road.

With the influence of Virgo and the detailed orientation of this sign even if others see a change as being spontaneous, it’s one that has been thought and planned out diligently. Feel free to move ahead in the direction of your heart!

Sun in Virgo Trine Uranus in Taurus

A two-day transit which will bring a fresh perspective and the confidence to embrace the change that is currently manifesting around you with hope and optimism.

Venus in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius

One of the most celebrated transits all year for love! This is a time to start that new relationship, purpose, elevate your relationship to the next level or to simply say yes to that new date. An excellent time to bring abundance into our romantic lives and to feel excited about what’s ahead in the future.

Venus in Libra Square Pluto in Capricorn, Under the astrological energy of this transit we will feel a greater passion for what truly matters to us enabling us to do things we previously were too intimidated to do. This is a great transit for having those meaningful conversations and displays of love as we will be encouraged to go after what we most want.

Mars in Virgo Trine Pluto in Capricorn

This two-day transit is all about moving forward and will help us focus on our romantic goals so that nothing and no one can stop us.

Combined with all the other transits today, this is just one more piece of confirmation that in terms of love no one’s opinion or desires matters but yours. Not your family, not your friends and it’s time to create and be the love that you desire.

Friday, September 10, 2021—Venus Enters Scorpio

Once the planet of love enters the dark and mysterious waters of Scorpio until October 7th it’s time for passion and desire to reign supreme. Expect existing relationships to be taken to a new level and the physical attraction between you and your partner to become almost magnetic.

Single people can take advantage of this energy to build a deep and intense relationship with someone new. It’s also a great time to embrace a deeper level of self-love and to look for where you’ve grown recently that you no longer fit, it’s time to shed what doesn’t serve you any longer.

Weekly love horoscope for September 6 - 12, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

We can’t control the speed at which life happens, we can only choose to receive it or not. In the coming week recognize that the more you try to control the more difficult life feels like it becomes.

While things may not happen how or when you’d like, it’s your job to respond to whatever reality is presenting itself. This can especially be true in relationships which feel as if they are changing rapidly. Let yourself see that even an ending is a new beginning.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As you’ve been learning this year, once you find yourself that’s the only grounding you need. Your relationships will be asking for a lot this week, especially when it comes to making decisions without having it all figured out. This is okay.

Actually, this is exactly how it’s supposed to be. Even if you did try to have it all figured out it doesn’t mean that it would go according to plan anyway. So have faith in yourself, in all the work you’ve been doing and then simply take a chance on love, you won't regret it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may start to see that all the issues you’ve been having in the love department are actually yours. Not to say that exes in the past were perfect, no one is, but depending on how we react, how aware we are of where our actions are originating from makes a difference in connection with another.

Rather than turning your head and trying to ignore the inconvenient truth, look at where you can be more honest with yourself and do better. That’s the real new beginning you’ve been waiting for.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When you truly love someone, you go all in. Sometimes though in that process you forget about yourself. Come back to yourself this week and remember that any amazing healthy connection won’t ask you to put yourself last.

Your inner light and passion are what makes you who you are and is what that person in your life loves most about you. Step back and get reacquainted with yourself and then don’t be afraid to ask your partner for what it is you truly need. After that the only new beginning you need is the chance to believe one is possible.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It’s time to get serious about love. Even if serious isn’t often in your vocabulary, it’s time to really look at where your heart is and what it’s been trying to tell you. It’s okay to be scared of vulnerability and of giving one person your full self but being scared of it isn’t going to help you achieve it.

Recognize that what you’ve been wanting (and needing) is something that you’ve also been avoiding doing the work for. This week, go all in and trust the process.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Make sure that you haven’t been given more chances than someone actually deserves. When someone wants to be in our life, we know it.

Even if it’s not exactly how we pictured it, we know it. There’s a difference between accepting that love will never look perfect and accepting far less than you actually deserve because you’re afraid of having nothing.

Sometimes we really do need to draw a line in the sand and accept that if someone is meant to be in our life, they will, and if not then it’s time to create space for the person that will.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

How you feel about yourself affects every other relationship in your life. If you’re afraid of going all in or of being alone and starting over then you’re automatically going to keep people in your life far longer than they should be. Look this week at the wounds you’ve preferred to not deal with.

The ones that you thought were completely healed and make sure that they haven’t been driving your actions and choices in the love department.

The new beginning you’ve been dreaming of arrives when you see just how much your unconscious has been ruling the conscious choices you thought you were making.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When you’re feeling great, everyone knows it. This is a return for you of sorts except it’s likely to feel unlike anything you’ve ever encountered before.

This is what happens when we learn from our past but no longer let it control our future. For right now enjoy the progress you’ve made. The lessons that you’ve learned and the risks that you’ve taken.

You have an incredible capacity to give and receive love and this is just the beginning you’ve been working towards, even if it looks different than you had imagined it would.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

We see the truth when we’re meant to and not a moment sooner. You’re just recently getting acquainted with feeling like you’ve made it to the other side of all the lessons you’ve been in the midst of for a couple years now. Being free from our past can be unnerving, especially when it was a comfort zone that we used as an excuse to not step forward.

But things are different now and so are you. Remember that as you take the chances you’ve been dreaming of this week and say yes to love again.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It’s time to remember who you were before your heart was broken. This doesn’t mean that you can’t embody the lessons that you’ve learned, but you do need to come back to that optimism and hope that has been hard to find lately. Just because your love life hasn’t turned out how you imagined or dreamed it would all those years ago doesn’t mean that it can’t be even better moving forward.

But you have to believe it can be. Sure, you have the choice to stay where you are or to believe the worst when it comes to love and new partners, but is that what you really want? This week your new beginning is with yourself and taking a chance to allow hope to take root once again.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Believing you can have it all is the first step to actually achieving it. This week marks an important step in your journey to create your own kind of love.

A love that is beyond what we’re told it should be, beyond even what society thinks defines it is, to a place that you and your partner have created and defined for yourselves.

This is your new beginning. To realize that you are doing it, what you didn’t know how to do and not only that, but that this relationship is about to take a turn for a deeper level of commitment.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

If you’re not open to love, then there is no space to receive it. While you tend to wear your heart on your sleeve, sometimes it doesn’t mean it’s always available to truly go all in and surrender to a new partner. Your feelings tend to get hurt easily and when that happens you shut off a part of yourself out of fear.

But there is no need to fear love with a partner that wants to protect your heart. Don’t allow anything that has previously happened to affect the choices that you’re getting ready to make now and make sure to give it time too. This week your new beginning is to simply hold space for love to arrive when it’s ready and to not let fear tell you that you aren’t.