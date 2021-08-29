Love Horoscope For Monday, August 30, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 30, 2021.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Libra. the Moon in Libra turns attention toward conversation with friends, and even getting to know your neighbors.

The Sun is in the sign of Virgo.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Monday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of commitments.

You will be quite the social butterfly, but you will also want to find the right balance between socializing for fun and setting boundaries with others.

You may be putting yourself out there a bit more than usual, but you need to reserve some of your energy for yourself, your family, and your loved ones.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of money.

If you're moving in with someone or just starting to live life on your own after a divorce, it's a good time to put your financial situation down on paper.

Gain some clarity about what is coming in and what is going out. You don't want to go into things haphazardly. Get the details and focus on the facts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of identity.

Writing can be so healing for you right now. There's something good about keeping a diary or journalling your thoughts each day.

You don't want to forget these special moments you're experiencing. When you write them down, you can reflect and gather your thoughts, then look at them later when you're much older to see how much you've changed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of hidden enemies. People reveal who they are when you listen closely to what they say, and not just observe what it is that they do.

You might not notice how people treat you when you are so busy, but this is the month to read between the lines and to pay close attention,

You will want to keep your guards up and watch your back to protect yourself from slander or saying something in the wrong company.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of career and social status.

You have to be your best advocate and the first person to say nice things about yourself.

If you are always saying something that isn't showing yourself in the best light, why? What do you really love about yourself? Put your best foot forward.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of higher learning.

With fewer things to do with the pandemic rising, you can pull out the board games again or decide that you'll do something fun together. Take a course to learn a foreign language.

Maybe try to make your favorite comfort meals at home and duplicate a mock recipe from a restaurant you love to go to. There's a lot of ways to make staying home special, and you can do it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of shared resources.

Put your investments in a place where you can easily access them, and if you have a loved one who needs to know where your most important forms are, be sure to tell them how to find them.

It's always best to be prepared for a problem before it happens, and typically the more you prepare the less likely one will.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of commitment.

You don't have to have a piece of paper to say that you're together for life. Some couples prefer not to go through a formal process of marriage.

Perhaps you prefer not to get too formal with your relationship right now. You have been burned in the past and want to go slow. Just say how you feel. It will all work itself out.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of daily duties.

Never underestimate the power of a list. Having a list can make it so much easier for you to know what you would like to focus on and what you have left to do.

It's such a satisfying feeling to see what you've accomplished at the end of the day and to know that you are being productive and timely with your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of creativity.

If you've always wanted to write a book or love to dabble with poetry, fiction or simply enjoy reading, view movies, and going out to events that involve comedy, the call to attend things will be strong for you.

It's good to see what you can safely do and to indulge yourself in a fun activity that entices your love of the arts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of home and the family. It's hard to talk about certain things with parents and people whom you don't feel understand your life choices or how you want things to be.

You may experience some headbutting and a bit of tension as you try to work things out, but keep the lines of communication open. There's a lot to say and it can be productive.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of communication and local travel.

It's so good when you can do a drive to clear your mind so you can think. You might even want to go out for a long walk with your best friend or love of your life to see the city and the sights that are in your community.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.