3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week Starting August 30 To September 5, 2021

There are three zodiac signs who will have a rough week starting on August 30, 2021, and the intensity can last through Sunday, September 5, 2021.

August 30th is a week filled with many transits, which can also mean many emotional roller coaster rides.

As we approach September, we're also heading into Moon in Cancer, which may bring out our overly sensitive, weepy side.

If we let it get to us, we will be feeling down in the dumps. Not irretrievable, but still - dumpy.

We do have Moon Square Mercury in Virgo entering Libra on the 1st of the month, which should act as a buffer against any false communications.

This also implies that we will be lied to - or that someone is going to try and pass something off on us that will clearly be both detrimental and a lie.

And who likes lies? No one. No one likes to be lied to, and most of us feel it's a betrayal of our intelligence.

Between receiving false information and feeling overly sensitive, we may as well just hang it up for the week.

We may even find ourselves laughing at how ridiculous our own responses are.

It's as if the Moon's waning crescent is going to have its way with us until it's completely dark again, by the end of the week.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough week starting August 30, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You're pretty crafty when it comes to escaping from a potentially harmful situation.

What constitutes for 'harmful situation' in this case, this week, is your need to be rid of a certain person in your life.

Unfortunately, you don't have the nerve to just set them free; you feel the need to create some elaborate lie that keeps them around - just in case.

You're an opportunist, Libra, and you create opportunities through fiction. In other words, you lie.

And what makes this week particularly rough for you, is that you're going to be caught.

And what will you do to get out of this snare of deceit? You will take the lie even further, because you haven't quite come to respect people enough to trust in the fact that they may be able to handle your truth.

Just tell the truth, Libra. Spare yourself the migraine of keeping up a lie.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is the dawning of a rough week for Aquarius, a rough week for Aquarius, Aquarius. OK enough singing. Why is this going to be a rough week for you?

Because your energy is down, and I mean...down, on the ground.

Maybe you've been overindulging, or perhaps you just lost interest in life, but the truth is, you're going to be dragging yourself out of the tarpit all week long.

You do not fare well with waning Moon energy, and with Moon in Cancer, let's just say you'll add in a measure of self-pity and hopelessness.

It's all about mood - it's not even about reality. Reality is just fine, and everything in your world appears to be doing well - it's your mind, your mood and your weariness.

You are tired, and that's understandable. And sometimes, when we don't get enough rest, we turn into weirdos. And that, my Aquarius friend, is what you will become during this week. A real weirdo.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You've got Sun Sextile Moon - not horrible, and yet that crazy little thing called Moon in Cancer is just enough to push that blazing Sun energy away. You want to win, you try to win, and yet - this week, you can't win.

Does that mean you give up? Heck, no - you're Pisces, you keep on going for the gold, which makes everything even harder to deal with when you don't get that either.

So, essentially, this week is about being patient, and coming to terms with the fact that certain obstacles in your life are not about to be removed, any time too soon.

You'll probably get all Pisces about it too, which means you'll sink into a funk. Look, we all have weeks like this, and when the problems are not even identifiable, it's even harder to understand.

What you do know is that you'll survive it all. It's just a setback, and you'd be best to ride it out.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda