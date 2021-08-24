Love Horoscope For Wednesday, August 25, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 25, 2021.

The Moon in Aries will oppose Venus, the planet of love and beauty on Wednesday.

The Moon is hurried and interested in making things happen - now.

But, Venus is patient and long-suffering. Her slowness may frustrate fire signs on Wednesday, but for air signs who don't want to rush love she gives a lot of courage and patience.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Wednesday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Try to be understanding when friends who are protective seem to have no acceptance for the one you love.

The Moon in Aries opposes Venus in your sector of relationships, and this feels like war when you are torn between your friends and the one you care about the most.

Be cautious about voicing too strongly your opposition for opinions. Try to be a peacemaker who focuses on love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Difficulties in love can cause you to feel anxious and make you think that your relationship won't make it.

The Moon in Aries opposes Venus in your sector of health. Try focusing on your health. Realize that stressful moments can cause you strain that is unnecessary.

Do little things that help to keep things in balance and take care of yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It isn't easy to be the one who tries to make things a little bit romantic all of the time. You want to be romanced, too.

The Moon in Aries opposes Venus in your sector of romance. And when you are thinking about how to make an evening special, you can feel frustrated when your plans don't pan out.

Try to be open to new opportunities that present themselves for love. Flexibility will be key.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Not everyone is ready to be in a fully committed relationship.

Some people prefer to have no titles at all. The Moon in Aries opposes Venus in your sector of commitment. And, commitment takes two people.

Without cooperation from both sides, the relationship will remain stagnant. Try not to push your agenda.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Take inventory of what is important to you, and if it is stuff, at least admit it.

The Moon in Aries opposes Venus in your sector of personal property. What you have maybe sentimental to you and difficult for you to part with.

Be willing to explain why and not get overly frustrated by someone else's seemingly disregard for your feelings.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Get to know yourself during your solar season.

It's not every day that you can focus just on what you want.

The Moon in Aries opposes Venus in your sector of identity.

Dig and deeply and reassess your goals. When it comes to love, be certain that you are sure what it is that you want and not settling for things that are easy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Bad things can happen to good people. Sometimes there is never an explanation as to why.

The Moon in Aries opposes Venus in your sector of karma, and you may wonder how it works. Karma is difficult to understand and even harder to explain. You just have to roll with your experience and react as best as you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Some friends come quickly and others stick around for the long-haul.

The Moon in Aries opposes Venus in your sector of friends. You have different friends who serve various purposes in your life. But not everyone will be there forever.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Be sure to protect your reputation and not take anything lightly when it comes to gossip.

The Moon in Aries opposes Venus in your sector of reputation. Someone may say something in passing, and it will be easy to dismiss it as nothing.

These are the small moments that need to be paid attention to them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The universe is clear when speaking to you directly. And, when you hear your inner voice, don't ignore it.

The Moon in Aries opposes Venus in your sector of spirituality. There will be lots of moments of clarity if you give yourself the time to listen.

Being busy and distracted can prevent you from hearing the sound of your own inner voice.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may find out something unexpectedly and it can surprise you.

The Moon in Aries opposes Venus in your sector of secrets. Sometimes people don't reveal things that you should now because of fear.

Other times it's due to manipulation. You may not get a truthful answer just because you asked for one.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Friends can make a wonderful substitute for love if you are single and feeling lonely.

The Moon in Aries opposes Venus in your sector of partnerships. Team up with another single best friend who would like to spend time doing fun things together.

Your friendships will always be there to carry you through difficult times, and that is what they are there for.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.