3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 16, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 16, 2021 have the planets Mercury and Mars to blame.

There's a lot of heated energy and it comes out in communication, but not in a great way.

Mercury and Mars bring intensity to the surface which is one reason why Monday will be a rough day for many zodiac signs.

The ruler of war, fiery Mars is in Virgo, an Earth sign. Mercury is home in Virgo, and so there's an undercurrent of stress taking place that can affect each one of us in a difficult way.

Mars and Mercury will both be conjunct in Virgo on August 16, and this can create quick thinking and swift communication between people.

This energy also has the potential to create unnecessary arguments or aggression when it comes to communication, especially since the planet Mars is also square with the Moon.

With these aspects taking place on August 16, these two planets can create scenarios where you act before you think and say something impulsively without thinking it through.

When Mars and Mercury square the Moon, they create intense outbursts where you may impulsively say something that is emotionally-charged, or you may say something out of spite.

Once this square to the Moon subsides though, you may find yourself regretting your words and the actions you took under the influence of this energy.

With the Moon also conjunct the South Node, this means that past issues or arguments can come to the surface which may bring up old wounds or triggers.

This energy can be very triggering for some people, due to the explosive nature of these challenging aspects.

The saving grace with this energy, is that the Moon will also be sextile Saturn, which means that Saturn will intercede if things get too out of hand.

Saturn will bring in a more reserved and grounded energy to the mix, which means that you will have a chance to catch yourself before you say something you'll regret later, or something you simply can't take back.

The advice for this energy is to think before you speak or act, and to not make any snap judgments before you have all the answers.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 16, 2021:

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

With the planet Mars conjunct Mercury in your seventh house of relationships, this means that the potential for arguments and conflict within your connections is strong.

With Neptune being in your first house of self, this means that you may have an idealistic vision of how things will go within your relationships, or how you want them to go.

Although with the intensity from Mars, Mercury and the Moon, this means that things may not go according to plan.

This energy has the propensity to bring out emotions and opinions which have been buried under the surface, or grievances which you may have held back on expressing previously.

The thing about Mars being conjunct Mercury, is that you may find yourself just blurting things out without much thought to how your words may affect another person, and the damage your words can cause.

This energy will calm down a little once the Moon goes into Capricorn on August 18, so finding ways to cope with this intense energy until then may be beneficial, for the sake of your relationships.

Doing things like thinking through what you want to say, before you say it, in order to see if what you want to say will create growth, or just more challenges, may be the best way to push through this energy, as this will produce the least amount of conflict.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

With Mars conjunct Mercury being in your third house of communication and your local community, this means that you may struggle when it comes to interacting with the people you know in a casual, or even professional way.

The third house rules communication in general, but it's also connected to neighbors, siblings, co-workers and your more casual friendships, or acquaintances.

So you may find yourself at odds with the people who are in your immediate environment, because of this intense energy.

With the Moon being in your sixth house of responsibilities, this means that you may be very busy at this time with different tasks that require your attention.

This energy can create delays or frustrations when it comes to being able to communicate effectively and with tact.

This energy can also create obstacles in your day to day life, in that you may find yourself having to “put out fires” quite often during this time.

So overall, this energy can cause stress and anxiety, and you may feel a need to break free and release these tension-producing vibes in some kind of way.

Doing things like exercise, vigorous cleaning or just channeling this excess energy into something productive and healthy may be the best way to deal with it, at least until the Moon goes into Capricorn.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Mars and Mercury will be conjunct in your eleventh house of friendships and social connections.

This can create an energy where you may find yourself getting into unnecessary arguments or spats with the people in your social circle, or even with a group or organization you belong to.

With the Moon being conjunct the South Node in your second house of finances, this means that challenges can arise when it comes to your material possessions or your overall financial stability.

Especially with the square to Mars, you may find yourself having to deal with issues related to money and friends, which can cause rifts between you.

Mars and Mercury may make you want to accuse someone of something, or make a quick assumption about something, whether it be a friend or institution of some kind.

It'll be very important to make sure you have your facts straight before you accuse someone of something they didn't actually do.

This energy can also create misunderstandings, so trying to take the high road in each interaction you have will be crucial, if you want to maintain those relationships.

With Saturn being sextile the Moon, this means that he will act as a mediator, which will allow you to settle disputes fairly and with integrity, so that you don’t run the risk of burning bridges with people who are valuable to you.

