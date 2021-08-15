3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week, August 16 To August 22, 2021

There's always three zodiac signs who will have a rough week, and for the water signs, the week of August 16 to August 22, 2021 will be particularly rough.

There's so much going on in the sky during this week, that it would be surprising if at least some of us don't go a little nuts.

First off, we're just about to walk into Virgo season, which will automatically set certain signs up for stress, while we'll also be dealing with romantic anxiety, thanks to Venus in Libra, on the 16th

Uranus is going retrograde on the 19th, which should find some of us 'caring a little too much' about a cause, or something we'd like to be involved in.

This can bring good news, or bad, it just depends on how we deal with this transit, personally.

The beginning of the week will pump up our confidence, though some of that bravado may be ill-fated; this isn't the week where we see things through to the end.

It's more along the lines of starting something that we drop halfway through, simply because the idea of finishing it either bores us - or confuses us.

We will be asking this question again and again: "Why did I get myself into this, and how can I get out?"

Who's up for a rough week, during August 16 through 22?

Zodiac signs who will have a rough week, August 16 To August 22, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

What you're going to notice about this week is that you can't seem to relax.

There's nothing serious going on in your life, yet you are somehow creating a mental scenario for yourself where things ARE going wrong.

That's called paranoia, Cancer, and you may be feeling strong pangs of that during this week.

You're sensitive to nature and your environment, and yet you can't get a good, solid read on what's making you feel so agitated.

It could be that Leo's powers are waning, and that the comfort zone that Leo brought with it, is starting to fade, leaving you vulnerable and exposed.

So, what's 'wrong' with this week is in your head; look around you, Cancer - everything is in order. Don't create trouble by believing too much in it.

We are responsible for our lives; veer away from making yours too much of a pain.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This week is going to have you stepping up to the plate so that you can announce your intentions.

Why? Because the person you are involved with wants some sort of statement, and now you are obligated to fulfill their needs.

This isn't what you want; you prefer spontaneity in your romantic endeavors - not rehearsed statements that bind you to this person who now looks like a demanding boss, to you.

This is upsetting to you because you feel coerced, which really goes against your control-freak nature.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

You feel like you have no choice; your partner or person wants something from you that you don't want to give, yet they want it so badly that you feel obligated to appease them. The whole thing makes you feel imprisoned, and that's not going to bode well in the future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10):

As it's been said before, this week is about what goes on in your mind, rather than what's happening out there in the world around you.

This week, you will be teetering on the verge of a total breakdown; you absolutely cannot allow the negativity that floods your mind to become your silent partner.

If you can't get out of your emotions, then you need to re-focus on something completely unemotional.

You will find that if you throw yourself into work, or a home project, you will be able to use the energy reserved for negative thinking and utilize it for good.

But it's up to you as to whether or not you'll take this advice. Focus on the positive and productive this week, Pisces.

The negative is way too alluring for you, and we wouldn't want you getting lost in all that negative nonsense.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda