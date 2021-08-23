Your daily horoscope for August 24, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

Mercury remains conjunct with Mars in Virgo keeping things in tense in the area of work and daily routines.

If your birthday is on August 24:

You are a Virgo ruled by the Mercury.

Famous Virgo celebrities who share your birthday include Brazilian lyricist/ novelist Paulo Coelho, American author John Green, and comedian Dave Chappelle.

Zodiac signs Virgo zodiac signs are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Focus on yourself, as this can be the best way to use your energy. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of personal development.

Sign up for a mini class. Consider areas where you are weak and think about how you can work on them a little bit more diligently during Virgo season.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Don't let your guard down around the people who give you bad vibes. Respect is earned, not freely given.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of hidden enemies. Not everyone who comes into your life means well, sometimes people can do harm without even realizing it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be kind to everyone. You never know what they are going through and how your presence impacts their lives.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of friendships. It's the little things that build into a relationship and create a bond that lasts.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Make plans, and prepare to be making some big moves. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of career and social status.

Set up some time to update your professional profile, and if you are on the hunt for a new job, make time to search and send out resumes.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Aim to learn during this season of your life. You have so much to experience, and the world is a wonderful place to explore.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of higher learning. Sign up for a course. If you prefer not to do traditional learning, make a little time each day to study a craft.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Good things come to you, and you don't always have to be the one to earn it.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of shared resources. Gifts come to you through other people, and for this reason be thankful. Eventually it will be your turn to return the favor.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Make a decision, even if it's difficult. Set a trial period to see if something you want to try will work.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of commitments. You don't have to be all in until you are ready.

But, don't miss out on an opportunity if you can compromise a short amount of time to figure things out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Get hands-on. The responsibilities are mounting. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of work.

Make the day about getting things accomplished. Try not to procrastinate. Focus on what you truly can get done this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Make time to play. Your imagination is there for a reason. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of creativity.

Allow your inner child time for play. Don't be afraid to experiment with something that intrigues you and brings you joy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may not enjoy doing new things right now. Routine is going to be a source of comfort for you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of home. It's good to hang out in your home and to spend time with family. A little quality time will do your heart some good.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Speak up for yourself. You never know who is thinking the same way. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of communication.

Read, listen to blogs, and start turning into the news. Gather as much information as you can. Make time for writing, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be careful with spending. Try to save what you can. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of money.

When you think you need some thing they sure it's an item that you have used for. Watch out for impulse buying.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.