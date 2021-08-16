Love Horoscope For Tuesday, August 17, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 17, 2021.

During Tuesday's love horoscope for all zodiac signs in astrology dreams can become a reality if you're willing to put in the work when it comes to love.

The Sagittarius Moon is encouraged to venture beyond the unknown when it speaks to Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

Don't worry about getting too lost in love, even if you fall head over heels in it this week, as the Moon will square Neptune in Pisces inviting sensibility for all zodiac signs.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you have so much to look forward to when it comes to your relationships.

With Venus still getting adjusted to being home in the sign of Libra, you may also get a sense of instability in your love life, too. The thing is to remain optimistic during the storms.

This is a season of abundance, and you can manifest so much of what you want when you accept people for who they are and not what it is that you hope them to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, there is work to do, and no doubt you already have a long running list of things that you'd like to see your partner change.

But, there's also your part to work on right now.

It's not something you can't do, even if you've failed when you tried in the past.

With your ruling planet in the sign of Libra, things are looking up for you. You're supported in big ways when it comes to love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus in Libra encourages you to look at romance from different angles.

You don't just want to focus on the good stuff that comes with dating and getting to know someone. You also want to experience the failures that love can bring when things aren't working out.

This is when you'll grow the most together because you can learn how to show unconditional care and concern.

You learn to be there for each other without selfish conditions, and this is a wonderful thing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With Venus in Libra, things that you love to do by yourself is something you long to do with another person.

You want to make your house a home, and you are wishing to share your love and your life with someone special.

When you don't have what you hope for right now, it can be a lonely time, but this does not mean you will be alone forever. Believe in the power of fate. Love often finds a way when you least expect it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

With Venus in your communication sector, there's so much to talk about and most of it surrounds the way that you want to love.

You want to hear sweet things, and you want to be heard. Your heart is wide open.

You have sweet spirit, and it's so easy to see by how you speak to others. Don't be afraid to let your feelings show, Leo. Your transparency is what attracts people to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus is the planet of love, but did you also know that it rules property and money?

This is your chance to work toward a goal with your partner, perhaps to build a little love nest that you can call home. Good things can come when Venus is in the second solar house.

You might find an apartment you love or even a house that is in your budget.

Aim to use this day to start pursuing a dream, and if you've put it off because you thought it was impossible, believe that things can change starting now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You've been afraid to love again, and now that Venus is in your zodiac sign you have an opportunity to heal your heart and to see the world with new eyes.

The first step, Libra, is to acknowledge that you're afraid of what will happen if you let your guard down again. You're afraid to be hurt, and that's normal.

You're smarter now. You know what to pay attention to. Give yourself credit for what you've experienced in life. Good things come to you when you believe.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The past has a purpose. It is a stern teacher, and when you least expect it a lesson can come to you when you glimpse to what you've experienced, especially in toxic relationships that involve love.

With Venus in your sector of hidden enemies, you may find that there are snags to romance that you often miss, but you may start to see what those are, and it really opens up an entire new world for your dating life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friends are so important, and this day is dedicated to relationships that fill your love cup but ask for little to nothing in return. Friends who feed your spirit with their warmth and sweet presence.

People who give you energy and not drain it. These are the things to focus on today, and they will restore your faith, not just in love, but in humanity, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's so good to do something you love with all your heart. A hobby or a life purpose can give you meaning when you're single and feeling lonely.

You might even meet someone while doing something for others. You never know what fate will do when you put yourself in the right place at the right time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love can restore your belief and faith in people, but there are times when it can make you feel like all hope is gone. You may struggle with how you feel about the people in your life.

You may be working through some obstacles to romance right now, and it can be hard for you to feel like you have answers right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's not easy to share your pain and heart with others.

You may not want to open up so much to someone that you care about. It's hard to do when you're afraid you may worry or hurt them.

But, with Venus in Libra, your house of secrets, now is a good time to come clean.

Sometimes things come out in the open unexpectedly, but you can take control of your message, by being the one who breaks the ice.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.