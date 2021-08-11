3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love During The Moon Trine Saturn Starting August 12, 2021

Three zodiac signs are going to feel the deadening effects the the Moon trine Saturn starting on August 12, 2021.

Nothing is more shocking than finding out that the person you're madly in love with is no longer in love with you.

Are they cheating? Is something wrong with you? Are they crazy? How did you not know?

Will they come back - or is this really the end? It's all too heartbreaking for words, and while it's even harder to believe that a person who once loved someone very much, can suddenly turn into a person who has little to no interest in the love affair anymore. It happens. And it is real.

The Moon trine Saturn brings things to an end for Leo, Virgo, and Scorpio zodiac signs, and they may decide it's time to break-up because they have fallen out of love.

Saturn really likes to stir things up, and when Trine with Moon, it's like the gods are all sitting around up there in the Pantheon, playing us like chess pieces.

"Oooh, today I'm going to mess this one's head up!"



"And how will you do that, oh Great Saturn?" Asks the Moon.



"I'm going to make their partner fall out of love with them!" Saturn laughs and goes about doing diabolical business, just 'because'.

And so, one of the harsher realities is here, thanks to Saturn simply wanting to play with us. Who will Moon Trine Saturn play with, starting August 12, 2021?

Zodiac signs who will fall out of love during the Moon trine Saturn starting on August 12, 2021:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Fall out of love with YOU? Is that even possible? Unfortunately, it's very possible, and it has nothing to do with you or your amazing arsenal of wondrous traits...that's why this may be hard for you to deal with.

Your partner may have been smitten with you to the point where you came to trust this feeling and depend on it, however, time changes people, and during this transit, you're going to see the change in your partner come into effect.

It's not you, Leo - no matter how this affects you, they have not fallen out of love with you because they can't stand you; they have fallen out of love with you because they need more, and it's the kind of thing you can't provide.

It's not about your lack, it's about their desire for more; and much of that need is not related to love or romance.

They have given up a lot of their time to be your partner, and while news like this is never easy to accept, they don't want to waste anymore time. It hurts, but it can't be helped.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You banked your entire existence of the idea that once you nailed down a partner, they were yours for the rest of your lives. You got the partner you wanted, and you immediately fell into the routine life.

You brought nothing new to the relationship, but trusted that it was always enough because your partner didn't complain. Now, they are complaining...and it's way too late into the game.

You are not ready for this kind of information - what will it lead to? Divorce? Break up? Separation? Yes, possibly all or any of those choices. Here's the thing, Virgo - your partner is no longer in love with you - but...are you still in love with them?

Or has the entire relationship become a dull, but semi-functional existence? You may have to look at your own behavior to understand why they are ready to walk.

Were you present for the relationship, or are you somehow responsible for pushing your partner into falling out of love with you? Hard questions, but serious eye-openers.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What you did was you signed on for a relationship that you didn't want. And now, you want out because the truth is - you were never in love with this person in the first place.

And while that bolsters your stereotype of being the sexy Scorpio who bolts from a lover's bed because they're needed over at the Royal Mint for a heist, in a catsuit, of course - you're still going to end up a heartbreaker, and an inconsiderate boor for just being true to yourself. Do you care that you are about to break a heart?

Chances are you see this other person as fully responsible for their own emotional response, and that if heartbreak is what's on the menu, then so be it. It's their life, if they want to suffer, that's up to them. You feel regret, yes, but only because you didn't tell them up front that you weren't a 'lifer'.

You lead them on, made them believe in you, allowed them to become addicted to your love, and now - you don't feel a thing for them. Heartbreaker, love maker, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda