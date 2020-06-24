6 Zodiac Signs Who Are First To Break Your Heart

Your zodiac sign might just be a heartbreaker.

Love involves many firsts. We all look forward to that first kiss, but if you could avoid a particular zodiac sign who would break your heart, would you?

You might get along great with someone because your personalities match well for friendship, but then when you cross the line and enter a romantic partnership, things fall apart.

Which zodiac signs will be the first to break your heart?

There are lots of factors that go into zodiac compatibility and love. So, which zodiac signs are least compatible for you?

Astrology or not, we aren’t scared of love, but we are scared of heartbreak.

We’re scared of the fall we must take to fall in love because it's the part that hurts the most.

When you open your heart up to love you also open yourself up to the risk of heartbreak, and if you could prevent yourself from doing so, you should.

Heartbreak is the scariest part of a relationship because it’s the end of the blissful fall, and it often is the memory that lasts the longest.

All zodiac signs will experience love, whether platonic or romantic and just because someone makes a great friend doesn't mean they will be amazing as more.

We’ll all experience heartbreak, unfortunately. That’s the risk we take to find genuine love.

Some zodiac signs are natural heartbreakers. They would just rather beat you to the punch and break your heart first so you don’t have an opportunity to hurt them instead.

Some think love is a game and the winner is the sign who breaks the other person’s heart first.

The only way to win in love is to stay in love. It doesn’t matter who breaks who’s heart first if they’re both broken.

Sometimes the swiftness of some zodiac signs to call a relationship quits comes from a place of fear, lack of trust, or insecurity.

On the other hand, not all breakups are bad, some are essential to help you continue your self-growth or realize your worth.

Breakups are not failures. Breakups should just be seen as redirections in your love life.

It’s a bit odd to consider leaving someone who made you feel undervalued or crazy, as a bad thing.

Things didn’t go according to plan in life, and it's just plain sad.

So instead of latching on to an outdated relationship for the sake of history or to seem like Instagram goals, break up with them if it feels right.

We've ranked the six zodiac signs who will break your heart first, according to astrology:

First to break your heart — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarians are brutally honest, which is why they are the first to break someone's heart.

They will tell you how it is without keeping your feelings in mind or sugar-coating anything.

Their blunt nature can leave their partner feeling very hurt, especially if they are sensitive.

When Sagittarius finds out their partner can't handle how bluntly honest they are, this will upset them and things in the relationship will turn south.

Instead of trying to work things out, they just break up so they can continue to say what they want without the fear of censorship.

First to break your heart — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius are unpredictable, and they don't stick around too long if the relationship isn't what they had in mind.

One moment they’re madly in love and in the next, they don’t feel anything at all.

The air of unpredictability within a relationship with an Aquarius creates instability.

When you don’t know what to expect your partner to do, it leaves you walking around on eggshells.

The thing about Aquarius is that on top of being unpredictable, they can easily come off as cold.

Once Aquarius is set in their ways, they are very unlikely to compromise.

Since Aquarius does not want to view things from the perspective of others, they’ll be the first ones to break up with their partners.

First to break your heart — Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are never truly committed. They are inconsistent, so they’ll lack follow-through in a relationship.

Keeping up with their commitment is hard for Gemini because making up their minds is not easy for them.

Geminis tend to be indecisive before coming to a final decision. This can lead them to break up with their partner.

First to break your heart — Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces are emotionally aware, so they need a partner that is compassionate when they share their feelings.

Due to the frequency, Pisces becomes emotional, their partner may start to value how they feel less.

Pisces are self-sacrificing individuals, so if their partner no longer shows concern for their emotional needs, they’ll feel slighted.

If Pisces feels misunderstood in a relationship, they’ll no longer wish to take part in it.

First to break your heart — Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are confident and this personality trait is typically well-known among those that are around them.

If a Leo chooses to get into a relationship with you, they want you to be able to respect their reputation.

They view their significant other as an extension of themselves.

So, if you think it’s ok to not take care of yourself, Leo will find themselves getting embarrassed by you.

It may seem like a childish reason to break up with someone, but Leo wants their significant other to always look their best.

First to break your heart — Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is dependable and supportive in a relationship, which is a great quality to have.

Those positive factors don’t outweigh how selfish they can become in a relationship.

They put themselves first at the expense of their partners.

Taurus desire to be in control of as many aspects of the relationship as they can.

So if a partner is not compliant, they will want to break up with them.

Tamara Sanon is a writer with a passion for covering astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.