3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During The Moon Trine Uranus Starting On August 10, 2021

If your love life improves during Moon Trine Uranus, it's because of one thing: you tried something new.

The Moon trine Uranus is a transit that is all about innovation and the desire to breathe new air into old projects.

Not to say your relationship is an 'old project' but the way this transit works - it can act as an inspiration for the revamping of a romance, and if you've had any kind of issue whatsoever with the one you're presently in, you could stand to use some inspired news.

The planet Uranus is about adventure and the nerve to do things that are not always considered part of the norm.

This planet's influence has a way of waking a person up so that they may see themselves clearly. And 'clearly', in this case, may also mean the clarity that helps us recognize and embrace our uniqueness.

During the Virgo Moon Trine Uranus on August 10, 2021, we feel that influence magnified by the Moon's helpful presence.

This transit can work well for couples, because it has the capacity of opening the eyes of both parties, so that they may see hope for the future, within the relationship.

But don't be surprised at how this hope comes to be known, as there's a very good chance it will arrive as a result of something totally unexpected and amazingly fresh - prepare for a life changing new outlook on life!

Zodiac signs whose love life improves during the Moon trine Uranus starting on August 10, 2021:



Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You've never really wanted an ordinary relationship, so what is expected of you (and all of us, basically) is mainly what you reject; two people playing the roles of involved lover, doing what everybody else in the world does...whatever that is.

You, on the other hand must live your life according to your own set of rules, and when the topic is love and romance, this too, must be built on a different set of rules. What you want is someone to believe in you, as that will open the doors to you believing in them.

You just want a relationship with someone who understands how life works - in your terms. Once you can trust that this person is on board with your moods, your silences, your creative sprees and your eccentricities, you will know true love.

And that is what is in store for you during Moon trine Uranus. You will get to see just how intensely someone believes in you, Sagittarius, and it will please you immensely.



Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is the kind of transit that comes at the right time, in the right place, especially in terms of your romantic relationship. And what's to come is excitement - novel thinking. What may have felt a bit routine and somewhat dull is about to get a cosmic makeover.

The hard aspect of The Moon to Uranus means you've needed this, Capricorn, which also implies that you're ready to receive. We all can stand to use a little change, but your relationship literally needs to feel uplifted and hopeful, and this transit is going to give you the boost you need.

This is more than likely going to look like a change in routine...that's the thing about routines; while they work for people, they can also create boredom - and you and your partner are no longer interested in routine, or boredom.

You're both open for mixing things up a bit, as you're a solid couple who only wishes to stay together; you simply want your day to day lives to not be replicas of the day before, and positive 'upheaval' is the gift you'll be getting from Moon Trine Uranus.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You love your partner, and you have no intentions of being with anyone but this person, for the rest of your life. But you are also unimpressed with your partner; they're just 'there'. Oh sure, they are wonderful and kind, even interesting...but not alluring.

They seem to have fallen into the comforts of mediocrity; they know you're not going anywhere, and since they have no intention of leaving, to them, it's all become a comfortable, but dull, state of security. Now, with all of that comfort and security and solid-based love, you'd think you had it made in the shade, right?

And yet, all this does is make you want to scream. You need more. You need, want and desire excitement, curiosity - you want your person to thrill you. You've started to realize that they are a little 'too' comfy with the situation and you see that as the beginnings of a truly boring life together.

Well, you can thank your lucky stars - literally - for the change that's about to happen. Expect the unexpected from your partner, Pisces - they are about to bring it, big time.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda