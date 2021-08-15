Love Horoscope For Monday, August 16, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 16, 2021.

The Moon in Sagittarius can be slightly problematic for some zodiac signs.

The Moon will square Mercury making our communication quick and concise leaving room for misinterpretation and lack of clarity.

The Moon will also sextile Saturn in Aquarius that can add an element of pressure and tension to get to the point and a sense that there isn't enough time to do so.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Monday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus is in Libra now and there's emphasis on your relationships. It's hard to put yourself last at times, and you often try to take the lead.

But during this time where Venus is still trying to capture her voice in the sign of her home, you may try to do things differently too when it comes to love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus in Libra brings focus on how you do things. It's the little things that add up to big things in love.

Today, your actions speak volumes about how you feel about the people in your life.

And, if you are working on being more loving toward a person that you are growing apart from, acting with a spirit of love may be a way to work through it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus in Libra brings energy to your sector of romance, play, and pleasure, and it's good for you to let your guards down so you can explore this area of your love life.

Try dating. Be optimistic. Anticipate good things, and don't avoid a nice time when the opportunity to enjoy yourself comes around.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus in Libra allows you to build the relationships that mean the most to you - your family. When it comes to cultivating stronger familial relationships with others, give of yourself.

Invest your time with others. Try not to be too busy. Be willing to let yourself become available even though it can be hard to do at times due to other responsibilities that you have.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You love beautiful things, and most of the time that means you will be focused on how to acquire them.

Venus in Libra enhances your conversations and they may even center around money because Venus rules money.

Money is a tough topic for most relationships, and you may perceive that your partner is holding you back. Yet, this may not be the case, and your fears could be causing you to feel this way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Money is important, and Venus in Libra brings attention to your money sector. You may be inclined to put this as a priority over all things, and this affects your love life.

You may be working a lot more than usual to try and get a sense of security in your life, rooted in money. Try to find a balance when you can, as making everything about security can be hard on you at times.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus in Libra is your personal development sector, and what's more worthy than the subject of love? You have so many areas of yourself you've enjoy working on.

From being a better listener to sharing more of your dreams, there's so much good that can come out of working on yourself. And, the benefit is that when you do it for you, it's genuine and alluring.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus in Libra is in your sector of hidden enemies, so the day can feel slightly intense.

Even during your best of times, you will feel as though something (or someone) is not for you, and this feeling looms strongly all month.

You may feel like you have to be guarded, and perhaps you might. It's not a bad idea to be a little more reserved today, especially when it comes to sharing your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus in Libra in your friendship sector brings lots of love and beauty to your platonic relationships. Friends are such a wonderful way for you to celebrate the joys of love today.

From picking up the phone and giving a call to someone you haven't spoken to in some time to just sending a quick text to your best to wish them good morning, indulge yourself in all the fun things that come with being a good friend.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Good things happen to good people, and you prove yourself to be so worthy of all that you earn.

Venus in Libra brings out your love of work, and so you find great pleasure in your career and this, in turn, leads to wonderful outcomes in your self esteem and how people perceive you. You draw people to you because of your dedication and drive.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus in Libra brings a love and affection to your hopes, dreams, and spiritual beliefs. Whatever your spiritual practice is, you may feel a desire to cultivate it more than you have, with or without your partner's participation.

You will enjoy being around people who are also seekers and like to talk about their experiences when it comes to the spiritual realm.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You share so much of yourself when Venus is in Libra, and you find this to be a way to project your love of others into the world.

Your gifts and talents are all so valuable, and when you share so openly, it's a beautiful thing for you, and everyone else whose lives you touch.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.