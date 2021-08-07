Your daily horoscope for August 8, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday during Leo season and a New Moon,

We get a fresh start on Sunday with a new lunar phase.

The Moon and the Sun are conjunct in the zodiac sign of Leo, and the New Moon phase begins.

The Moon will square Uranus in Taurus on Sunday, and our emotions feel complex, erratic and difficult.

If your birthday is on August 8:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You are generous, forthright, ambitious and fun to be around. No can forget you.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include American actor and screenwriter Dustin Hoffman and Canadian singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, August 08, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun has been in your house of creativity all month and now it's time for you to try something you've never done before. The New Moon in Leo activates your solar house of passion.

And since the New Moon cycle lasts about 30 days it's the perfect amount of time you need to start a habit.

Perhaps you would like to begin a new hobby or with the pandemic picking up consider an art project that you can do at home to keep yourself occupied while laying low.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's plenty of opportunity to start reducing the amount of exposure you give yourself to the world as you begin to pull back your activities to stay safe.

The New Moon in Leo activates your solar house of home and family. Since you enjoyed yourself through the pandemic, enjoying time with your loved ones, we can reflect on what was the best part and find ways to re-establish family routines that were meaningful for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've always wanted to write something of value and now you have the chance to do it. The New Moon in Leo activates your solar house of communication.

If you have a desire to build your own website or start a blog, now is a wonderful time for you to begin that type of project. You can start small by creating ideas in a journal to develop during this new lunar phase.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You deserve to have something nice and shiny for you to enjoy. Especially if you want to decorate your home with a little sparkle that brings a smile to your face.

The New Moon in Leo activates your solar house of money and personal property. Perhaps starting a little routine where you buy yourself flowers at the grocery store to keep on your desk is a good place to start.

You might enjoy bringing in some light from outdoors by opening up the windows and allowing yourself a chance to use your backyard before the winter comes.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's never too late to restart a beauty routine, especially if you've been neglecting yourself. The New Moon in Leo activates your solar house of identity.

The Moon represents the feminine energy that you possess inside, so this is a wonderful time for you to start reconnecting with your body, mind and health needs. Maybe incorporate some type of spa time into your week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have become aware that certain types of individuals cannot be trusted and must be loved from an arms distance. The New Moon in Leo activates your solar house of hidden enemies.

So this is a wonderful time for you to start establishing better boundaries as you try to avoid getting hurt from people you've already learned you cannot trust.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It may sound highly improbable that you would make a new connection that has long-term potential with restrictions coming back into place perhaps even some that you put into your own life. The New Moon in Leo activates your solar house of friendships.

And this means that the opportunity for you to meet someone is wide open, so you will have to think outside of the box for now, libra. This could mean meeting someone through the Internet, or a new person will enter your life through remote work. Whatever the way, be optimistic. A friend is coming to you soon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have been getting quite a bit of attention lately because of things that you are doing at work. The New Moon in Leo activates your solar house of career and social status.

So now it's time for you to up your game and work a little bit harder than you have already been doing.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Perhaps you'll come up with a new idea that you can pitch for everyone to implement in the workplace. This could be a real feather in your cap, leading to a promotion or a pay increase.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The fact that there are things that you don't understand or know has become apparent to you, which is why education is on your mind. The New Moon in Leo activates your solar house of higher learning.

If you have been thinking about going to get a certification of some type, or going back to school, this is the time for you to do research and put out applications. Look for grants, or money that may be available to you as well.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun in your shared resource sector has you thinking about the future, particularly what type of legacy will leave behind. The New Moon in Leo activates your solar house of shared resources.

If you have not put together a will, or if you have not been staying on top of your personal investments that one day will be handed down to someone else, now is the time for you to start looking at more seriou sarrangements.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Something you said, or some type of contractual arrangement such as a prenuptial agreement, that is in the works may start to come to a place of closure. The New Moon in Leo activates your solar house of communication.

Be sure to look through anything that you were planning to sign. If you're making any types of deals this is now the negotiation phase, be sure to mention to me what you want and see how far you can go with acquiring it by pushing the envelope just a little.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There is plenty of work for you to do, and the list can seem to be never ending. The New Moon in Leo activates your solar house of daily duties. Be smart.

Don't do it all by yourself. See what you can delegate out to family members, even if it means paying someone a little bit to do a chore. It is also a great time to work with small children to help them learn how to take on some additional responsibility in the home.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.