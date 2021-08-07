3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 8, 2021

August 8, 2021 is going to be a hard day for three zodiac signs, and life will get harder for a while rather than easier.

The New Moon in Leo arrives on August 8, and brings 30 days of new manifestations for all zodiac signs.

But for the three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 8, what arrives without warning is unwanted.

Uranus, Saturn, and Pluto are involved, and so these changes are abrupt, difficult and unpredictable, and that does not bode well for a few zodiac signs.

Not everyone wants a fresh start. Pisces, Virgo, and Capricorn especially were not looking to go back to square one.

To have a fresh start means that what they wanted to last is no longer an option. And, that was why they were in their current situation in the first place. Out was never an option.

Yes, these three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 8, 2021 will resent what the New Moon in Leo has to offer.

They will hear "8/8 Lion's Gate portal" and see it as cosmic word play. They will cry "celestial hogwash! This New Moon needs to go back where it came from."

But, the doors of the universe open when it wants to, and a new beginning will rush in.

They don't mind that other zodiac signs like the idea of a clean slate. They don't mind if it brings pure happiness to most. But Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, they wanted life to stay the same. It was simpler that way.

And this New Moon is the result of trauma or disappointment. In fact, if something bad had not happened, they would not be starting much of anything new. They would be plugging along doing what they knew for so long.

But no, this August 8, 2021 is a rough day for these poor three zodiac signs and they will need to find the courage to start over again. As fate would have it, a monkey wrench gets thrown into their plans.

It's a detour time, a direction that was not planned for, and this is what makes August 8 a truly rough day for these three zodiac signs.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 8, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The New Moon in Leo takes place in your enemy sector, which means that you will find out who you cannot trust, and it will hurt the most when you discover the reason why.

Mercury is conjunct the Sun and the Moon on August 8, and when the New Moon perfects in Leo you will see things for what they are.

Mercury rules communication, and someone has been lying to you. They were able to hide the truth behind their charm and charisma, and you fell for it despite how logical and precise you usually are.

But, you had a human moment, that is until August 8 revealed certain things to you.

And, now the day will be exceptionally harsh. Not only will you discover who a fake friend is but on top of that you'll have to nurse your ego back to health. It will be a shot to your heart to think that you of all people could be manipulated so easily.

But despite all the negative energy that comes with the day, this fresh start will be one you take seriously. It's not what you would have chosen for yourself.

You would have preferred to live the dream you were living. But, reality is a trusted and true friend, and for this you'll feel particularly grateful.

You'll be more critical of individuals who seem to be filling a gap in your life, and the level of street smarts you gain as a result will be worth these hard lessons.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

August 8 is a rough day for you because of the New Moon in Leo. The Moon, in general, is a difficult planet for your zodiac sign because it represents feelings, and when Luna is in your sign she is in her fall.

So, when she enters the solar house of death, this is an ending that you find difficult to wrap your mind around. You may be struggling with the topic altogether.

It's brought up in the news, on social media, and every day conversations. Because of Covid-19, the topic of death has been forced on your mind more than you'd like it to be.

Death requires mental processing, and with Mercury, the planet of communication and thinking in the eighth house, too, you're tapped out. You need a break.

And on August 8, you won't be able to get the distance you need from the negative energy that seems to be heightening in the world.

This is what makes Sunday a difficult day for you, but there is a silver lining at the end of this emotional situation.

Your ruling planet Saturn is in your second solar house of money, and you do like to earn it and use it wisely. You may finally come to grips that one day you too will pass on to a new life.

This could create a sense of urgency for you. You might decide to face death head on by planning a will, assigning a health surrogate and making arrangements in advance just to have that part of your life prepared. Ironically, this will be truly empowering for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon, Sun and Mercury in Leo brings a lot of work into your life. And it's going to be a never-ending pile of responsibilities that can amount to spending most of your day driving in the car or taking some form of transportation.

The idea of spending your only day off in traffic navigating through frantic parents shopping for school supplies will be exhausting for you.

You will feel as though all your energy is drained before the day is over. It may even make you break your keto diet and intermittent fast to get take out from a drive thru.

With Mars in Virgo, your house of relationships your tiredness can have you feeling angry and resentful that your partner is not there to help you.

They may be sitting at home while you're doing all of the work, and this will make you think about how unfair life can be. You may even start to think that you want to break up. That's how upset this whole situation can make you.

It won't help to call friends who seem to send you to voicemail and not pick up the phone. With dead-end Saturn in your house of hidden enemies, you may wonder if they ever cared at all.

Sadly, August 8 will be a rough day for you, but the good news is that once it's over and you've gotten your to-do list all scratched off, you will feel a strong sense of accomplishment - even if no one acknowledges it to you outwardly.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.