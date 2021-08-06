3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 7, 2021

We all have good days and bad days, and on August 7, 2021 there will be three zodiac signs to take the brunt for the rest.

The three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 7, 2021 are working through things that may not ever become a public matter.

The Moon will be leaving the zodiac sign of Cancer to enter Leo on Saturday, and for a period of time there's no focus point.

The Moon, when it goes void of course, is more silent than an ex you need to reach to get your stuff back from. It's hard to focus. The mind gets cloudy, and any decision made can lead to nothing more than wasted time and energy.

These are the difficulties that affect three zodiac signs throughout Saturday, and it causes a lot of problems. Imposter syndrome will reel its ugly head. Self-esteem issues may surface, and frustration can roar.

Some challenges that we face must be dealt with privately, and for Cancer, Aquarius, and Pisces zodiac signs despite all the support in the world they just don't want anyone in their business come Saturday.

In fact, if you know one of these three zodiac signs, and have plans to do something together this weekend, you may get ghosted, canceled or rescheduled at the very last minute.

It requires lots of patience from others, and telling a person to suck-it up, buttercup will be a waste of time.

There's no consoling these three zodiac signs on Saturday, August 7. Instead, they have to work through their own personal problems, and showing support from a distance is required.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 7, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The day won't be a total bust because you will eventually find comfort in retreating to your personal space, but initially, life is going to be hectic for you.

Because you are ruled by the Moon you are sensitive to the energy that's going on around you, and this is why Saturday, August 7 is going to be a rough day for you overall.

The Moon starts the day in your zodiac sign, but it will eventually shift into the sign of Leo where much of what you have is brought to the surface. And, sadly, you're going to feel like you are being judged.

You've accumulated a lot of nice things for yourself, not because you are superficial or someone who doesn't understand that material items don't make a person happy.

You value comfort and you enjoy making your space at home feel welcoming, but this is going to be where anyone who has been jealous of you for some time is going to start picking a fight.

On August 7, you're going to be accused of having motives and that your activities are self-driven with ambition that's misplaced. And before all this happens, you're going to have some of your own insecurity kick into high gear.

When the Moon is void of course it has no direction from another planet. And, you may feel like you also lack focus or that you're drifting emotionally.

This could be all that's part of you having a bad day on Saturday.

Just before the New Moon in Leo there's a lot of intensity in the air and this Moon is going to feel dark and slightly sinister to you.

You don't have anything to worry about, however but your empathic ways will absorb all the energy of the world into your body.

You are going to feel tired, more tired than usual. And this is hard for you, making Saturday a truly rough and difficult day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You learn that silence is not always best, but you will have to get to this lesson through hardship first.

When you decide that it's time to do something you want to get it out of the way efficiently but that is not what's going to happen for you.

The doors are all closed for making progress in your day. Your to-do list? It's going to get longer, but you won't be crossing off too many items.

On Saturday, August 7, the powers that be in the universe seem to have other plans for you.

The Sun in Leo, which is your seventh house of relationships, is speaking with Saturn who tends to strip you of what you thought you wanted.

Saturn has a lot of influence over your zodiac sign, since it's in your sign right now, and it's also co-ruler of you.

So, when Saturn steps into the picture and squares the Sun, it mutes all your plans and is like a dark cloud on a sunny day.

This could cause you to have some sort of break in your plans and become a deal breaker with your partner. This is going to be too much for you on Saturday.

You might as well toss your hands up in the air and say that you just need to have some space.

You won't want to be around anyone at all on Saturday and instead find it better to spend time by yourself.

Typically you like being alone, but the circumstances that you had to make this type of a decision is problematic for you.

So, you'll try to enjoy your quiet time, but in the back of your mind you will be feeling anxious about the fact that someone out there may be angry with you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

This is going to be emotionally disruptive, especially when the Moon leaves Cancer and enters Leo.

The Sun and Moon in Leo make the day particularly rough for you on Saturday — and, it could be one that affects your entire weekend.

Because of your humanitarian ways, you may not be able to wait too long before smoothing this tension over, but before this breaking point is reached, Saturday, August 7 is going to feel particularly rough for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A fateful event is going to strike, Pisces, and even though this moment changes everything you are going to feel as though the entire world has crumbled on to have you needing to build it back up again.

You've been psychically charged while your ruling planet Neptune is in your zodiac sign at the 22nd Master Number degree.

You've been learning lessons about life and love left and right. Even your dreams have been invaded by energy you pick up from the universe from time-to-time.

And through some hunch or a sense that you need to do something, you may find yourself waltzing into some bizarre situation where the stars align, the world makes sense, and this is beyond coincidental for you.

The truth is though, this event is going to erupt some serious chaos before you truly understand what is happening and what to do with the information you've gathered.

Why? The asteriod Pallas is going to conjunct Neptune at the 22nd degree in your sign. Pallas promises to restructure disaster when it strikes and to turn negative events into positive beginnings.

But first before you even have a chance to arrive at this type of conclusion, you're going to feel as though the rug has been pulled out from under your feet. The lesson won't come easy, but it will arrive.

And whatever you go through is not just for you to learn from, it's something you will share with others. So, even though Saturday is particularly tough, it's not a complete loss for you in life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.